Winter sports: Getting ready for their seasons

As fall continues and winter approaches, Cabrini University’s winter-sport teams begin their seasons.

Coming up this winter, the men’s and women’s swim teams and the men’s and women’s basketball teams will be playing out their2016-2017 schedules.

The men and women’s swim teams began their seasons, early, in October. Both teams are coached by Cindy Ikeler.

“I treat them as one big team,” Ikeler said.

Each team works really hard to ensure that they are ready for their upcoming seasons.

“During the offseason, we strive to stay in the pool and complete the practices provided by our coach. Essentially, it’s important just to stay active in some way during the offseason to be ready,” senior Robert Schmidt said.

“Leading up to our seasons, we lift in the weight room, hit the pool, and get in as much time as we can before our season starts. It’s important we do that extra work to get an edge over the competition,” junior Brooke Hagan said.

Our men and women’s team continue to practice, under the direction of Ikeler, to ensure a successful season.

“This is the first year we are having our very own stand alone AMCC championships. That brings a ton of change. I definitely think that it will make the championship that much more exciting; it will really be focused on our athletes,” Ikeler said.

Both teams continue their competition with an upcoming meet against Lebanon Valley College on Friday, Nov. 4 at LVC starting at 6 p.m.

Another pair of popular teams on campus are the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Neither team has seen any official competition, but they are working hard to come out as fierce as possible.

Women’s coach Kate Pearson said, “We have been working on getting familiar with each other, since we have a couple new faces this year. Right now, our focus is on defense and making sure we are able to compete with anyone we play by getting it done on defense.”

Putting work in on and off the court, the Lady Cavaliers strive for success this season.

“Hopefully this season we win a 5th-consecutive CSAC championship and another appearance in the NCAA’s, but also I hope to see us grow stronger as a team and individually. With a lot of new faces this year, it should be exciting to see what the season has in store for us,” sophomore guard Sarah Martinez said.

The men’s basketball team is also working hard to get ready for their upcoming debut.

“We have been spending a lot of time getting used to the new faces on our team. We have a lot of guys back this year – 13-returners – so I think we have a good amount of experience. A lot of them are sophomores and juniors. Hopefully, we will be able to compete for and win a CSAC Championship this year,” men’s coach Tim McDonald said.

The men and women’s basketball teams will kick off their season with back-to-back games on Nov. 15 against Eastern University at home. The Lady Cavaliers will kick off the evening at 6 p.m., and the men will follow at 8 p.m..