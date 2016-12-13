Withdrawing from classes: Helpful or hurtful for students transcripts?

At every school a student goes to, they always have the opportunity to withdraw from a class within a certain time period.

If they do not like it or if they are doing poorly, a student may drop it to keep from getting a poor grade on their transcript.

“I withdrew from a photography class because it was an outrageous amount of work and half of the assignments I could not do because I did not have a car,” Monica Rego said. “If I had not withdrawn from the class it would have been very stressful on me.”

When students want to withdraw from a class they must go to their advisor and then take it to financial aid where they then finalize that the student is no longer taking that particular class.

“I had to withdraw from a class that I didn’t need to take in the first place because I had gotten the credits from high school,” Rita Alvarez said. “I am mad because I now have an un-needed ‘W’ on my transcript that I cannot get removed.”

The Cavalier Express Center deals with students who want to withdraw from classes.

“For courses that start after the first week of the semester or ending before the last week of the semester, the deadline to withdraw is before 70 percent of the course meeting time has passed,” Ann Harrison, Cavalier Express Center employee, said.

Students tend to withdraw for many reasons. They either do not like a class or they do not feel that their grade is going to be good enough to pass.

“I had to withdraw from proofs because my first test did not go so well and I knew with the rest of the schedule for the year, it would have been better for me to withdraw then to get a non-passing grade on my transcript,” Hannah Krady said.