Wolfington Center: Helping you cast your vote this November

As November inches closer, so does the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election. The Wolfington Center, located on the third floor of Founder’s Hall, is the go-to place for all information about casting your vote.

The Wolfington Center is the center for social justice, community engagement and social teaching. “We deeply believe that people should engage in the community and one way to do that is to vote to choose their leaders,” said Thomas Southard, director of the Wolfington Center.

To register to vote in Pennsylvania, find polling locations and learn more about the elections, students should go online to votespa.com. Have an identification card ready and fill out the online form.

For students who do not live in Pennsylvania they will need to fill out a paper ballot. Paper ballots for all states are available in the Wolfington Center and, according to Southard, cost of the stamp to mail it in will be covered.

If you are not able to make it to your polling place on the day of the election you have a few options. The states that offer early voting allow you to go to your polling place, found online, before the election and cast your vote. If your state does not allow early voting, students can request an absentee ballot. Once you receive the form in the mail, fill it out and mail it back. The Wolfington Center will be sending out an email in the next week with more information.

“Our goal is to get as many people registered as possible and it is such a simple process because it is so important,” said Southard.

“Participation is one of the core values. Voting is the easiest form of participation. The only way to hold elected officials responsive and accountable is through the process of voting,” said Dr. James Hedtke, history and political science professor.

Finance and human resource student, Richard Kelley, plans to vote in the upcoming election. “I think it is very important to vote to get your opinion heard,” Kelley said. As a multiracial student, he takes advantage of having the opportunity to vote because his ancestors did not have that right.

The Wolfington Center will also be hosting debate-viewing parties every night there is a presidential debate with pizza and conversation. The first viewing party will be held Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. in the Wolfington Center.

If you have any questions or concerns about voting stop by the Wolfington Center. The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Oct. 11. For deadlines regarding other states please visit cabrini.edu/wolfington under the Political Engagement tab.