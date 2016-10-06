Wolfington Center hosts VP debate watching party

Video by Emily Rowan and Devon Johnson

October during a presidential election year brings about many debates between candidates. This year, the Wolfington Center decided to host “parties” so students could come together for each of these debates and learn, discuss and enjoy.

While there are three separate debates for the candidates for president, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, there is only one debate televised for the candidates for vice president, Tim Kaine and Mike Pence.

Students were encouraged to snapchat and tweet live during the debate while watching in the Wolfington Center, with two $50 gift cards on the line. Snacks, pizza and drinks were provided as well. After the close of the debate, a short discussion allowed students to share and discuss their thoughts.

The next two parties held by the Wolfington Center will be on Oct.9 and Oct.19, both beginning at 8 p.m. with the debates starting at 9 p.m.