Wolfington Center Presidential debate watch party a huge success.

Students gathered in Widener Lecture hall on Monday to watch the first Presidential debate. The event was hosted by the Wolfington Center.

The idea was brought to prominence in coalition with the communications department and inspired by the national College Debate ’16 group. Cabrini along with the Wolfington Center stress the promotion of Civic engagement across campus.

“Having an active audience makes thing pop,” Dr. Ray Ward, director of peace and justice in the Wolfington Center, said. “Seeing that people are coming out to watch this debate, shows that people are caring and engaged, and that kind of commitment raises the game for other people.”

The event had a turnout of about 60 students, of all backgrounds, majors and cliques. “I don’t think anyone expected more than 30 people and we got twice that,” Ward said.

The room was dead silent as the students were engaged and paying attention to the points each of the candidates brought to the debate. Students laughed and cheered when the candidates threw personal jabs at each other.

“The event was very entertaining,” sophomore Tyree Holmes said. “This was the first time I got together with group and said, ‘Lets go watch a debate!'”

Students of mixed political views attended the event. Shirts supporting Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump were worn to the event.

The event was used as a tool to highlight the importance of college students to get involved in politics, especially since it is the first election most college students are eligible to vote in.

An issue that was widely important to students in attendance was the issue of student loan debts after college.

“College students are more concerned with taxes and college debt because it becomes very real that we will be entering the adult world soon,” sophomore Bianca Santos said.

“I think the cost of college is a big problem for people who want to graduate but will have to pay off a huge debt afterwards,” Holmes said. “It also prevents a lot of students from going to college in the first place.”

As a bonus the Wolfington Center provided pizza, snacks and beverages for students in attendance. The Wolfington Center will be hosting another watch party for the next debate on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

“Im totally pumped.” Ward said. “The success of the event was awesome.”