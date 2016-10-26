Women’s Soccer defeats Cedar Crest in seniors farewell game

Cabrini University women’s soccer team battled against the Cedar Crest Falcons and managed to come up with a shutout in what will be the last home game for the four seniors on the team. With a score of 2-0 on Tuesday, Oct 25., the Cabrini Cavaliers gave the home crowd something to stand up and cheer about. The win boosted the lady Cavaliers record to 10-5-1, with a conference record of 9-0-1, which puts them in first place of the CSAC standings. This win also pushed their current win streak to three games. The lady Cavaliers have not lost a game since their loss to Alvernia University back on Sept 17.

“Initially we really struggled because we only had two starters from last year,” head coach Ken Prothero said. “A lot of new faces, we were trying to figure out a lot of different positions with chemistry, see where we fit best, and we started to click around the fifth or sixth game. I think our chemistry on and off the field is probably our number one asset. We don’t have a player of the year type, that’s going to dominate, but it’s kind of nice to know that any single one of our players can contribute and lead us to victory that day,”

The Cavaliers got on the board early with a goal from junior midfielder Marisa Christensen with a corner kick assist from junior midfielder Taylor Tralie around 9:51 into the game. This was the first career goal from Christensen which added even more to the excitement.

The scored remained 1-0 through out the rest of the half despite the Cavaliers having a 12-2 advantage in first half shots and seven total corner kicks.

During halftime Cabrini honored seniors Jess Breuning, Meghan Horn, Allie Vallen and Marissa Jenkins as this game marked their final regular-season home appearance. The girls were presented with flowers and posed with family and their teammates before taking the field again.

Cabrini came out of the half pumped and ready to add on to their lead. They definitely turned up the pressure with their defensive play as they did not allow the Cedar Crest Falcons to get off a single shot or a corner kick in the second half.

This outstanding defensive play turned into points for the offense as freshman forward Katelyn Gilinger set up senior midfielder Meghan Horn for a goal. This goal was the third goal for Horn this season and the last goal at home for her during regular season play.

The Cabrini Cavaliers certainly were not selfish in their play as 11 different Cavaliers attributed to the team’s 20 shots in their win.

Cabrini’s dominant win over Cedar Crest seems fitting for the four seniors in their farewell game. Both Breuning and Vallen finished the game with two shots as well as Horn who managed to score one of them. Jenkins came in as the goalkeeper during the second half and didn’t get much action due to Cabrini’s dominant defensive play. Junior goalie Gabby Legendre got the majority of minutes and collected two saves.

“It’s always good to get a shutout. I’m probably going to miss my team the most honestly. Playing with them, I’ve never played with anyone like them.We have a lot of team chemistry on the field and that’s something that not every team gets. I’m definitely going to miss that the most,” senior Jess Breuning said.

“Since we had so many new people, it’s very important to have leaders on the team. All four of them are such good kids, such good role models. On and off the field they are the consummate professionals. They come ready to play at games, they come to practice, they lead in every way you can lead, and it’s going to be tough to replace them,” coach Prothero said.

The Cavaliers hope to continue their momentum as they finish off the season against CSAC opponent Gwynedd Mercy this Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:00 PM.

“We just got to keep playing with intensity, play the way we played last game, and we just have to go into it hard,” Breuning said.