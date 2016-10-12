Women’s soccer defeats Clarks Summit

Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Cabrini women’s soccer team continued their conference play when they faced Clark Summit University.

“Today, every single girl on our roster played, which is a good thing, except one injured player who couldn’t get in, but it was nice to see everyone contribute,” head coach Ken Prothero said.

The Lady Cavaliers came out victorious defeating Clarks Summit 4-1. Their win carried the team to a seven-game win streak and made them 6-0 in the CSAC.

“We started off a little rough, but we fixed it. We got back to playing to how we play soccer. We didn’t play down to their level,” freshman forward Katelyn Gilinger said.

Junior forward Taylor Tralie scored two goals back-to-back in the 11th and 12th minute of play. Tralie’s second goal was a strong shot from the 18-yard box. She sailed the ball into the upper left corner, just out of reach from Clarks Summit keeper.

“I thought we played really well. We worked the ball up and down the field and got four goals out of it,” Tralie said.

“I was really excited for today’s game. It was my first time playing them, so it was a little nerve-wracking,” Gilinger said coming into the game.

Gilinger put her nerves in the back of the net in the 32nd minute of play putting the Lady Cavaliers up 3-0.

Midway through the second half sophomore midfielder Brittany Woodruff, fired a shot from 30-yards out to put the Lady Cavaliers up by four.

However; Clarks Summit University did not let the goal go unanswered.

Less then five minutes later Clarks Summit went on a breakaway to put the defenders on the board.

“Marywood is in first place right now in the conference. So it would be nice to give them their first loss this Saturday,” Tralie said.

“Hopefully we can bring a little more intensity to Saturday’s match against Marywood and get another win,” head coach Prothero said.

The Lady Cavaliers continue with more CSAC play on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 12 p.m. when they face Marywood University at home.