World Series Preview: Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago Cubs

Late fall in 1995 marks the last time that the Cleveland Indians (94-67) were playing for the World Series championship. The Indians suffered a 4-2 loss in the series to the Marlins that year.

This year’s championship is a bit more iconic for the fans in Chicago rooting for the Cubs (103-58). The program’s last pennant came in 1945 where they lost to the Detroit Tigers in seven games. This means that the program has not played in the World Series for 71 years, but is the favorite to win this time around.

To get to the World Series this year the Cubs have gone through the San Francisco Giants in the division series (3-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games for the league championship series. Finishing with the second most wins in the AL, The Cleveland Indians swept the Boston Red Sox in the division series. For the league championship series, the Indians made quick work of Toronto Blue Jays, only dropping game four to the Indians.

Chicago’s top players are Javier Baez and Kris Bryant as they are the highest performers in the postseason. Together they have accounted for 30% of the team’s RBIs (runs batted in) and they each have above a .300 batting average.

Add Dexter Fowler to the mix and the trio is responsible for about 50% of the hits in the postseason for the Cubs. All three players have appeared in every playoff game this season.

The Indians have more spread in terms of their team statistics but there are three players that are leading the way since the postseason began. Francisco Linder, Jason Kipnis and Lonnie Chisenhall hold almost half of the team’s RBIs in the postseason with 12 of 26.

Cleveland’s trio has also led the way in hits being accountable for 44% of the team’s numbers.

Overall, the Indians have had much smaller numbers in the postseason with 51 hits and 27 runs to Chicago’s 76 hits and 48 runs. The Indians have played two less games than the Cubs in the postseason, but are still behind the ball in offensive production.

The bullpen for Cleveland will start the series off with ace Corey Kluber who is 2-1 this postseason with a 0.98 earned run average. Chicago has given the start to Jon Lester who is also 2-1 in this year’s playoffs and holds an earned run average of 0.86.