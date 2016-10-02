WYBF celebrates its 25th anniversary with a bang

WYBF-FM, Cabrini’s award-winning radio station, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. WYBF-FM’s birthday party was held in the communications wing in Founder’s Hall on Sept. 24. The event featured food, games, music, prizes and even a photo booth that allowed people to take pictures with their friends and families.

WYBF is a student-run verity radio station that offers a wide variety of music, sports, public affairs, news and specialty programming. All of the students are their own DJs and are responsible for creating their own playlist of music. The station runs on 89.1 FM on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but also streams online 24/7 on its website wybf.com.

“We was going to have this event as a banquet setting and have different guest speakers come up and speak, but radio is supposed to be fun and we wanted this birthday party to highlight all of the fun we have in WYBF,” Jillian Smith the general manager of WYBF said.

There were many things to do at this birthday party. When you first walk in there was a table that was selling T-shirts that featured a new design that was actually created by the students of Cabrini.

The design incorporated several different aspects of Cavalier radio and what it was previously in the Edge and the Burn. There was also a raffle full of prizes that people have a chance to win.

In the hallway there was plenty of photographs of the WYBF radio station over the years. The photos showed how Cabrini has changed over the years and how has the communication wing transformed over the last 25 years.

All of the radios were dialed to Cabrini’s radio station in every room so all of the attendees could hear and enjoy all that was going on in the studio.

The birthday party was filled will many WYBF staff from the present and from the past. Many Cabrini communication alumni were at this event as well catching up with current staff members as well as seeing how the radio station has fared over the years.

“I remember when we did a 24-hour broadcast fundraiser for relief efforts to go Haiti after the earthquakes,” Danielle Alio, WYBF member ’10-’12, said.

“It’s pretty cool to see how far WYBF has come since I was here,” Paul Monte, WYBF The Edge member from ’94-’98, said.

This event took place during Cabrini University’s Homecoming Weekend so the excitement was bound to spill over to the WYBF 25th Birthday party.

All majors are welcome to join WYBF. The only requirement is that the student would have to take the radio practicum courses. If you are interested or would like more information feel free to email [email protected]