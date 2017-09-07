Hard work does pay off when you have dyslexia.

At the age of 12 in middle school, I was tested and was professionally diagnosed with dyslexia.

Dyslexia by the books is known as a language based learning disability. According to the Learning Disabilities Association of America, dyslexia can affect reading fluency, decoding, reading comprehension, recall, writing, spelling and sometimes speech. It can also exist along with other related disorders.

Learning the alphabet started my struggle and then reading fun stories in school independently became a huge obstacle. College was never an option in my mind if I could not read “The Magic School Bus” series. My immediate and extended family became my only cheerleaders, having other classmates and sometimes teachers making fun of me in public school.

I did not know why I was so far behind in my reading and writing. After being tested over a long period of time, I was diagnosed with dyslexia.

After tons of research, my family found a school specialized in teaching children diagnosed with dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, ADD, ADHD and other learning disabilities. Delaware Valley Friends School became my second home. Teachers that were dedicated and spent hours on end helping children understand content was just what I needed. These teachers became my mentors and close friends. I will never be able to thank the school that turned the dream of college into a reality.

Dyslexia has often been defined wrong when talking to others but I am always interested in learning about myself and my learning. By obtaining certain skills and techniques at DVFS, I became a strong advocate for children scared of their learning disability. I was once nervous to speak in front of crowds but I left DVFS as a hostess during open houses, director of activities my senior year of 2016 and more.

Reading at a fourth grade level in seventh grade gave me no hope for the future. DVFS was the first place where I felt welcomed and accepted for my learning disability. Advocating for yourself is step one that many fail to do. Most people are not educated on what dyslexia is and how to help someone with the learning disability, so knowing what you need to help you succeed shows determination.

Starting Cabrini University, I was filled with emotions, including nervousness. I was afraid of a new environment. Dyslexia has never interrupted my social life but during school, the disability can be noticeable. The friends made through my dyslexia have become my greatest supporters.

Coming to a new school, I am proud to say I have dyslexia to my professors and friends and it is nothing to be ashamed of. I believe that the more I expose the hidden learning disability with my friends and colleagues, the less it is hard for children that were in my position at a school with people that did not understand them. The more someone understands about you, the more one can feel accepted.