1 virus, thousands dead and many more infected

The start of the new decade has been anything but great. Starting in Wuhan, China, this new virus had many people fearing their lives, schools cancelling spring break and study abroad trips, the NBA preparing for games with no fans attending and President Trump signing a $8.3 billion coronavirus funding bill.

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is a respiratory disease that began in December 2019 in China, but is now detected in 185 countries and territories, including in the United States, according to Worldometer on March 18.

CDC defined the coronavirus as “a large family of viruses that are common in people and many different species of animals, including cats, dogs, bats, cattle and camels.”

The first outbreak in China stemmed from an animal-to-person spread from a seafood and live animal market in China.

However, it was later found that people who have been infected “did not have exposure to animal markets, indicating person-to-person spread,” CDC explained.

In an article by CDC, the coronavirus can be spread in multiple different ways ranging from person-to-person, spreading without being sick and spreading from contact with contaminated objects or surfaces.

Person-to-person spread

People who are in close contact with one another.

When an infected person coughs or sneezes without covering their nose or mouth.

Spreading without being sick

Someone can spread it without knowing they are infected or before they know the symptoms.

When a person is very sick, they tend to be more contagious.

Contaminated surfaces or objects

Although it may not be the main way that the virus spreads, someone can get the virus by touching a surface or object that has been infected, then touching their mouth, eyes and nose.

Courtney Kovatch, a freshman early childhood special education major, said, “There is so much in the media about how deadly the virus is, which it can be, but if we take action to prevent the spread of germs by washing our hands, using hand sanitizer, wiping down surfaces and not getting in contact with those who are sick, then I feel we can make a difference.”

With this virus, it is mostly affecting young children and elderly people. CDC reported that older people with health conditions, such as “heart disease, lung disease and diabetes are at a higher risk of being infected.”

World Health Organization (WHO) described the mild symptoms of the virus as having, “respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.” For more severe infections, the symptoms include, “pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.”

If anyone is developing any of these symptoms, have been in contact with someone infected, or have traveled to and from an area containing the virus should seek medical help as soon as possible.

To prevent yourself from getting the virus or if you are sick, CDC suggests “staying home and avoiding public areas and public transportation unless going to the doctor, stay away from others in your home to prevent spreading the sickness and staying away from pets in your home, call ahead before visiting the doctor’s office, wear a face mask if you are sick, cover your coughs and sneezes and wash hands after, keep your hands clean by washing them and using hand sanitizer, avoid sharing household items, clean surfaces and disinfect, monitor your symptoms and stay home until cleared to leave.”

As far as traveling goes, the U.S. government announced that: