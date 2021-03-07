10 binge-worthy tv series that are on Netflix

There are many shows on Netflix that it can be hard to find something to watch. With over 1,500 shows available there a lot of different directions a viewer can go to. Netflix has classic tv shows to Netflix originals.

Many people who use Netflix to watch shows sometimes binge-watch series. Many users watch multiple episodes and seasons at a time.

Here are 10 tv shows that are binge-worthy on Netflix.

1. Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai is a Netflix original series based on the original Karate Kid films. 34 years after the first Karate Kid film, Daniel LaRusso, who is played by Ralph Macchio and Johnny Lawrence, who is played by William Zabka, rekindles their rivalry when Lawrence reopens Cobra Kai dojo.

Each of the three seasons is 10 episodes with each episode being on an average half-hour long.

“The best part about Cobra Kai is that you won’t forget the small details, like character traits, plotlines and themes,” Michael Taylor, freshman accounting major, said.

2. On My Block

A Netflix original is a new generation comedy series where four best friends who are in high school and work together face many challenges. Monse, Ruby, Jamal and Cesar all live in a neighborhood inside South Central Los Angeles, which is a rough part of the city that has a lot of gang activity. Deals with the danger of the neighborhood of getting their friend out of a gang and having romance between the friend group.

The three seasons and all 28 episodes with the first two seasons each have 10 episodes and the third season has eight episodes. Each episode is on average half-hour long.

3. iCarly

iCarly is a Nickelodeon original where Carly Shay and her friends Sam and Freddie have a popular Internet show. Teenager Carly Shay creates her own web show called iCarly and stars with her best friend Sam. The show location is in an apartment loft that she and her older brother Spencer Shay live in. As the show gets more popular Carly, Sam and Freddie try to balance their normal teenage lives with all the different situations their fame gets them into.

Netflix has the first two seasons which have 64 episodes. The episodes either run between 23 minutes through 45 minutes.

4. Criminal Minds

The BAU is the FBI profiler that analyzes the country’s most twisted criminal minds. They anticipated the criminals’ next moves before they could strike again. Each of the different members has their own expertise and viewpoints to stop the criminals. The first 12 seasons are available and each episode averages 45 minutes.

“I think Criminal Minds, although it is a fictional show, exhibits the hardships and realness of the world and the evil in it,” Alyssa DiPaolo, freshman education major, said. “I also believe that the classic and timeless tale of good versus evil pulls us as views into a show, movie or book because we have an appreciation for the story and all its morals,” DiPaolo said.

“Criminal Minds demonstrates all of these characteristics that we know and love,” she said.

5. Schitts Creek

Eugene and Dan Levy’s sitcom is about a rich family forced to move to a town they once purchased as a joke. The Roses start to rebuild their family lives with the last remaining thing they have, which is a small town named Schitt’s Creek. Johnny bought David the town as a joke in 1991. The Roses relocate to Schitt’s Creek, with a real distaste for the town by starting to fall for the town and fit into the town.

80 episodes spread over six seasons with the first four seasons 13 episodes while the last two seasons have 14 episodes. Each episode is around 21 minutes.

6. Stranger Things

If you love ’80s nostalgia this show is for you. This Netflix original series takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana in the early-to-mid 1980s. A young boy named Will Byers goes missing near a top-secret government laboratory. With friends, family and local police searching for answers they get help from a little girl with supernatural forces named Eleven. The latest two seasons deal with repercussions of the events of season one and deals with new evil forces.

27 episodes spread over three seasons with each episode averaging 50 minutes.

7. Good Girls

Three suburban mothers find themselves in desperate circumstances and try to take their power back in a crime comedy-drama. They decide to stop playing it safe and risk everything to fix their situation by robbing a local grocery store. After robbing the grocery store they get pulled deeper into crime and they will have to stay together to get through it.

All three seasons are on Netflix and each season has at least 10 episodes. Each episode averages around 45 minutes each.

8. Ozark

Marty Byrd who is played by Jason Bateman has to move his family to Missouri. Byrd is forced to launder $500 million for a drug lord who threatens his family. Byrd is forced to move his family to the Ozarks in Missouri, which are mountains that cover the U.S. states of Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma. This is a dark adult series where the Byrd family has to deal with violence and drug deals with laundering the money.

All three seasons are on Netflix and each season is 10 episodes. Each episode averages around an hour long.

9. Shameless

A Showtime original is the story of a family of six kids called the Gallaghers and their drunk and drug addicted father Frank. Fiona, the eldest daughter, takes the role of the parent to her five brothers and sisters. Lip, Ian, Debbie, Carl and Liam deal with life on the South Side of Chicago and all the crazy situations that one or more of the Gallagher six get into. They manage to raise themselves in spite of Frank’s lack of parenting and the financial problem they face.

The first 10 seasons are on Netflix and each season is 13 episodes long. Each episode averages around 53 minutes.

10. Community

The NBC original follows a disbarred attorney and his study group attending a bizarre community college. While trying to take another student in his Spanish class on a date. He forms a Spanish study group that leads a group of misfits from an unlikely community. The study group includes a millionaire, a former drug addict, a former quarterback, a single mother and a film student.

All 110 episodes spread over six seasons on Netflix. The first three seasons all have 20 or more episodes while the last three seasons had 13 episodes.