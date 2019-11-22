10 places students can work on campus

10 places students can work on campus

0

Cabrini Campus Store

Junior marketing major Carmen Jones working in the bookstore organizing Cabrini merchandise

Junior marketing major Carmen Jones working in the bookstore ringing up an order 

 

SEAL Office

Senior political science and criminology major Daisy Rodriguez working in the SEAL Office, finishing a payment

Senior political science and criminology major Daisy Rodriguez working in the SEAL Office logging in

 

Holy Spirit Library

Senior psychology major Noel Faragalli working in the Holy Spirit Library checking what’s in stock

Senior psychology major Noel Faragalli working in the Holy Spirit Library checking out a book

 

Diversity Office

Senior criminology major Luis Reyes hard at work in the Diversity Office

Senior criminology major Luis Reyes and senior Adrian Keeney catching up and messing around in the Diversity Office

 

Mailroom

Junior criminology major Zachary Frame filling in mail slots in the mail room 

Junior criminology major Zachary Frame confirming the delivery of a package in the mail room

Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

DISQUS: 0