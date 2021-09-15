How college teams revenue is quantified through the NCAA

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)

The NCAA is dedicated to college athletes and their success. Currently, there are 1,117 colleges and universities registered with the NCAA and 40 affiliated sports organizations.

Who makes up the NCAA?

The NCAA estimates that half a million athletes make up the 19,750 teams. Additionally, they estimate that more than 52,500 participate in NCAA labeled events each year.

What ranks are included in the NCAA?

The National Collegiate Athletic Association’s motto, “Prioritizing academics, well-being, and fairness so college athletes can succeed on the field, in the classroom and for life.” In order to do so, the NCAA includes various ranks. These ranks include college presidents, athletic directors, faculty athletics representatives, compliance officers, conference staff, academic support staff, coaches, sports information directors and health and safety personnel.

How does the NCAA measure revenue for college teams?

It is also through the NCAA where revenue for college teams are measured and reported.