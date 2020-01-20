Women’s Basketball’s Lannon named AEC Player of the Week for the third consecutive week

Kate Lannon, junior forward, has been named the Atlantic East Conference Player of the Week for three consecutive weeks.

Lannon over these past three weeks are that she has averaged 18-points, around 7-rebounds and averaged 2-assists. This can be found within the box scores of the games on Cabrini Athletic webpage.

Lannon was honored to be named player of the week in such a competitive conference with so many other players who are deserving as well.

“My teammates have been nothing but supportive toward receiving this honor,” Lannon said. “They have hyped me up all over social media and just always have my back.”

Lannon’s opinion on her biggest asset to the team is being a returning player. She finds that it’s helpful for underclassmen to have someone that can answer any questions that they might come up with.

“I am always offering to be there for anyone who needs someone to talk to,” Lannon said. “I’m also there in case anyone just needs a hug.”

“I am always happy when our players get recognition, but my focus is on the whole team,” Kate Pearson, head women’s basketball coach, said. “It was great to see Kate get recognized after a huge game against Marymount.”

Pearson also commented that Lannon has always been a huge player for the team. This is relevant in Lannon’s addition to her leadership tactics. Her teammates know that they can go to her if they need a calming presence.

Pearson believes that Lannon’s strongest asset to the team is her work ethic. Knowing that this is viewed on the team, it helps the team being supportive of one another.

“Kate will continue to work hard, have success, and have strong teammates to feed off of the success that will continue,” Pearson said.

“Lannon is very talkative and has shown her ability to be a leader,” Cassidy Gallagher, senior guard and one of the captains on the team, said. “She is a great teammate off the court and always brings a positive attitude everyday!”

Gallagher likes the attitude that Lannon brings to every practice and game.

Additionally, Gallagher thinks that Lannon deserves the award due to her performance on the court.

“Her leadership and work ethic is something I have always looked up to,” Abi Fricke, junior forward on the team, said. “This is why I believe she deserves these weekly honors every single week.”

Fricke enjoys spending time Lannon because she knows that Lannon plays with some much heart. This is exhibited by her ability of bringing 110 percent effort to every game and practice.

“She has shown her leadership on and off the court supporting our team with positive energy and drive,” Dani Tyrell, sophomore guard on the team, said. “Kate defines Cabrini Basketball with all of her grit, determination, and energy.”

“Lannon is the definition of a team player, she works hard on and off the court,” Miranda Liebtag, freshman on the team, said. “ She is always positive and gives a hundred percent.”

“She also is always there if you need anything on and off the court and that is what makes her special,” Liebtag said. “She works hard everyday and she deserves this award she has been given!”