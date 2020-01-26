Work hard, play hard: Men’s basketball team not giving up

Family. A small word, yet it means so much to this basketball team. This season has been a roller coaster ride for the men, but that has not stopped them from putting their all in each and every practice and game. They have had their ups and downs, but they still have each other’s back and lift each other up, just like a family.

“This season has been filled with more downs than ups, but that hasn’t changed our goal that we set forward at the beginning of the season,” DJ Smith, a junior guard, said.

“Times have been rough for the last couple of months. It is disappointing but we can drag on the past. We have to focus on the next game ahead and so on. Also, we have to stay positive about everything,” Keith Blassingale, a senior guard, said.

They did just that when they broke their nine-game losing streak by winning with a final score of 103-99 against Wesley College. Blassingale played a large role in the game on Saturday, Jan. 25, scoring 42 points in the win, ending Wesley’s five-game win streak.

Moving forward from this game, the team knows they have more work to do to get back on track with their own winning streak. However, they are celebrating this big win and will use this as a motivation for the rest of the season.

“For me, I need to work on being a more vocal leader,” Voshon Mack, a sophomore guard and forward, said. “For the team, we need more consistency.”

“We need to improve on our defense, our communication, and improve on trusting one another on the court,” Milton Robinson, a freshman guard, said.

“We need to be better on the defensive side of the ball and pay attention to detail. We have to find that fun in basketball again that I know we all have in us,” Blassingale said. “Winning is fun so we are trying to get back on that track.”

“We as a team know what we are capable of when we play together and for each other, and I feel if we are able to do that then we will be able to contend for the conference championship,” Smith said.

Overall, the team has one goal going further into the season, making it into the playoffs and winning their conference.

As of Feb. 3, the Cavs are 7-13 on the season and currently are on a four-game win streak.