2019 National Champion joins the Tewaaraton Award Watch List

The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the 2021 Tewaaraton Award men’s and women’s watch lists. Among the 55 men’s players named to the list, Cabrini senior, Ty Kostack was one of them and players were announced on Thursday, March 11.

Lacrosse has always been an important part of his life. Kostack was named Preseason National Midfielder of the Year by U.S. Lacrosse Magazine and earned Preseason First Team All-America accolades. He went into his senior year planning to give everything he can in his final season as a Cavalier. Kostack wants to leave everything on the field and show that he is built for tough times.

“The sacrifice and dedication I put in towards my craft in this sport was from the seventh grade to today,” Ty Kostack, senior communication major, said. “When I first started playing the game I fell in love. I would play after school every day with my three close friends in my grandmothers’ backyard because that’s where I lived during seventh and eighth grade.”

Kostack’s hard work has been shown early during the season. He’s scored eight goals and 10 assists in the first two games of the season. Knowing it is his last season with the Cavaliers, Kostack planned to put everything into his last season, especially after the injuries he has fought through in the past.

“Throughout high school, I battled two season-ending injuries with my shoulder and that really taught me as an athlete that off-season does not exist to the great ones,” Kostack said. “ I always have had an underdog mentality and always have put in overtime grinding and sacrificed my nights and early morning training for the bigger picture.”

“Once I found out I wasn’t getting into the school I was committed to since sophomore year, Division 1 North Carolina, my family and I only lived 15 minutes from Cabrini’s campus,” Kostack said.

Kostack’s father went to Cabrini for the fall semester only because he had Ty during his freshman year of college. “He went to Cabrini for his fall semester and wore jersey number 22. When I switched my number from seven to 22, I did that in honor of my dad and all the sacrifices he’s made for me and my siblings.” Kostack said.

Kostack spoke for himself and pushed to be the best person he could be. He knew he would be successful by being his biggest motivational leader. “I told myself I need to finish what he always started. I put into my craft and it was to not only better myself and my team, but to inspire others and show them that it doesn’t matter where you come from.”

Colton Padgett, a sophomore business management major and long-stick midfielder, hopes to shine bright and continue to build on the achievements of what Ty Kostack has started this year.

“Ty works really hard and is very talented it’s no surprise he’s one of the few Division III names that gets to be put on that list. He’s the pre-season Division 3 player of the year for a reason. He’s clearly one of the best on any field you put him on. It’s really cool to see him get some type of recognition above what a normal Divison III guy would get for their abilities.”

Mike Gerzabek, a senior education major and midfielder, honors Kostack’s accomplishment and wishes nothing but good luck to him.

“He’s one of the hardest working men I know and he’s a monster,” Gerzabek said. “He takes lacrosse seriously and plays every game like it’s his last game. One thing I can say is that he has always been a great leader on and off the field and everyone on our team can rely on him at any time. He will be successful and glad my brother gets to have this opportunity after all the sacrifices he’s faced.”

“I have never been so happy for anyone as I am now,” Tommy DeLuca, senior master in leadership major, said. “The easiest response to Ty being put on the Tewaaraton watchlist is that it’s incredible.”

A division three player has never won it, Ty Kostack has the chance to win it. If he does or doesn’t it’s still a big part to be considered on the Tewaaraton watch list.

“He was in conversation with the best college lacrosse players in the country, and that’s astonishing. Anyone who knows him knows how dedicated he is to lacrosse, so as his friend it’s pretty awesome to see him get some of the recognition he deserves.” DeLuca said.