36 seniors receive the Who’s Who award

My most important contribution has been my work as an ambassador in admissions. I made it my personal mission to pay that forward and give the future generations of Cabrini students that same great experience that I was given.

I would say one of the best gifts Cabrini has given me was a sense of community and a sense of belonging. You know, they say ‘it takes a village,’ and I genuinely believe that the Cabrini community as a whole has kind of raised me and made me into the woman that I am today.