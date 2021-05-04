36 seniors receive the Who’s Who award

Shannon Agnew: early childhood education PreK-4 with special education PreK-8
- I think my most significant contribution at Cabrini was to the athletic department. I was a member of both the women’s field hockey and lacrosse team, a member on the student athletic advisory committee, and was a team caption for field hockey for my junior and senior season.
- The most important gift I received from my time at Cabrini were the relationships I built and the friendships I created. I have had the best professors and coaches as well as met some of my best friends these past four years.
Rakayat Alam: political science major and history and philosophy minors
- I think my most significant contribution at Cabrini was being able to create a new MSA (Muslim Students Association) because there wasn’t one ever on campus. Creating this club helped students become more understanding of their fellow Muslim friends, their culture, religion, and it made the Cabrini community to come together stronger through all the events and dinners we held.
- One of the most important gift I’ve received in my time at Cabrini was the interfaith youth leadership program’s trip to Chicago, which was fully funded by the Wolfington Center. This was a very memorable trip, which gave me the opportunity to develop the knowledge and skills I needed as a leader to create the spaces & positive attitudes towards interfaith cooperation.
Fabiola Alfred: political science and philosophy with a minor in criminology.
- I think the greatest contribution I have given while being at Cabrini is starting an urban farm at a homeless shelter. I have done so much within four years however this feels like one of my greatest achievements, not only as a student but as a Pierce Fellow.
- I think a significant gift that I have received from the University are endowments, awards, and of course this recognition.
Nuresebah Alkadir: psychology and political science major
- I would say the most significant contribution at Cabrini is being a part of the DEI task force. I love advocating for people of color on campus so this was a great opportunity for me to make a change within.
- The most important gift I’ve received at Cabrini is my relationship with the faculty and staff on campus. I feel like they took a special interest in my future and always made sure I’m doing good in everything I do. I will forever be grateful.
Gabrielle Ayala: political Science and Black Studies major with a minor in American studies.
- I believe that my most significant contribution to Cabrini University was when I organized the Solidarity march on campus.
- The most important gift I have received during my time at Cabrini is serving others in my community.
Brianna Blair: early education and special education major
- My most significant contributions to Cabrini have been in athletics playing soccer and basketball and being a member of Cabrini SAAC!
- The best things Cabrini has given me have been lifelong friendships with my teammates, coaches and professors.
Joseph Brennan: major English and writing minor
-
My most significant contribution was working with the editors of the Woodcrest Magazine to develop “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly” section.
-
The most important gift that I have received was the honor of serving as Vice-President of Delta Alpha Pi and working alongside with an extraordinary exec board.
Alexis Caputo: elementary and special education major
- I think my most significant contribution to the Cabrini Community was through my involvement with the clubs and leadership positions on campus.
- The most important gift that I received during my time at Cabrini is the relationships I have made with my peers and professors.
Juan Castro-Caro: computer information science major and philosophy and mathematics minor.
- My most significant contribution to Cabrini was being an Orientation Leader then work as a Student Fellow for the Cabrini Cruisers where I was able to make an impact on first-year college students, as well as being a Subject-area tutor and working at the MRC (Math Resource Center) for 2 years and 1-year respectively.
- The most important gift I have received is a great relationship with students that became friends and professors that helped me with my own development as a scholar and a person, as well as great financial support from Cabrini due to my immigration status.
Natalia Chiriaco-Sousa: Double majoring in secondary education and history, minoring in American studies
- I guess this is the teacher in me, but I love seeing other people grow. I love the whole concept of shared learning, and I think that’s super important.
- The relationships. Even the bad ones too. I’ve learned a lot, I’ve grown a lot. They have helped me overcome some of the struggles that I have for myself. Knowing that I have people to support me is a huge relief and a huge reassurance for sure.
Kailey Currao: Double majoring in secondary education and English
- My most important contribution has been my service hours. During my time at Cabrini, I completed over 500 service hours, which was a massive goal of mine.
- The most significant gift Cabrini has given me is the opportunity to volunteer at an after-school program for young girls that were either going through or have been through severe trauma in their lives. It completely changed the entire direction of what I wanted to do with my career and changed the course of my life.
Sofia Domingot: writing major, double minor in English and Spanish
- Helping the Cabrini community learn to love writing just a little more, I think, is the most significant thing I have done here. I can’t explain how wonderful it feels to know that someone feels better after speaking with me.
- The most significant gift that Cabrini gave me was the opportunity to study abroad in Argentina. It was absolutely incredible, and I was able to meet family members from my mom’s side because my mom is from Argentina.
Sierra Dotson: Majoring in digital communications and multimedia
- My most important contribution has been my work as an ambassador in admissions. I made it my personal mission to pay that forward and give the future generations of Cabrini students that same great experience that I was given.
- I would say one of the best gifts Cabrini has given me was a sense of community and a sense of belonging. You know, they say ‘it takes a village,’ and I genuinely believe that the Cabrini community as a whole has kind of raised me and made me into the woman that I am today.
Nadya Gibson: marketing major, minoring in sports management
- I think being able to help others no matter what has been the most valuable part of being in all of these clubs/organizations. Being so involved on a small campus is how I’ve developed into a strong leader.
- The biggest gift definitely since day one has been the bonds and life-lasting relationships I have made here. When I got sick my senior year, my Cabrini family really came together and helped me heal, day in and day out.
Rocio Gonzalez-Rojas: Double major in political science and philosophy, minors in Spanish and Latin American studies
- At the beginning of my time at Cabrini, I have been serving many of the Hispanic community. Of course, advocating for the immigrant community has always been present throughout my four years, and before that and I foresee that continuing to be present.
- I believe that the most important gift is that I found how to use my voice at Cabrini. Even though I was doing work in the community, I have found that I’m more vocal now.
Maria Hagan: early education PreK-4 with special education PreK-8
- My most significant contribution to the community was being a part of organizations that were bigger than myself, groups like Team IMPACT and CFEC that give back and advocate for people with special needs, and Cav-a-THON that raises funds to help childhood cancer research at CHOP.
- Cabrini has given me some fantastic memories and relationships that I will cherish forever. Some of my favorite memories have definitely happened on the soccer field, winning two conference titles and two NCAA appearances in my time at Cabrini.
Maria Khan: biology major with a Pre-medicine track and minoring in psychology and chemistry
- I believe my most significant contribution to the Cabrini community was tutoring my peers. It allowed me to share my knowledge that I learned and teach them the skills needed to be successful as a college student.
- I believe the most important gift I have received from Cabrini is making connections with the Cabrini professors and Cabrini Staff, including those that I never personally worked alongside. All of these people, from the President DT, Dr. Boyd, Dr. Blice-Baum, and Dr. Primano, have given me a beautiful gift of believing in me and teaching me to believe in myself.
Amy Kodrich: digital communication major
- I feel that my most significant contribution to Cabrini was being able to create content, tell meaningful stories, and educate others through the Loquitur and building RethinkCriminalJustice.com for senior convergence.
- The most important gift I received from my time at Cabrini was the opportunity to create a strong network and become extremely close with my communication department family.
Alyssa Kuryluk: criminology and sociology majors, psychology and philosophy minors
- I feel that my most significant contribution to Cabrini has either been becoming a Student Ambassador or being an Orientation Leader/Lead Orientation Leader.
- The most important gift I received during my time at Cabrini has been the people I have met. Whether it was other students I met in classes or my professors, meeting the people here has been one of the greatest gifts ever.
Kaitlyn Lannon: elementary and special education major
- I feel that my most significant contribution to Cabrini was my positivity and school spirit. I love Cabrini and have been representing this school with pride since the day I walked on campus.
- The most important gift I received during my time at Cabrini was support. College has been some of the best years but also some of the hardest. Cabrini always had supported me when I needed it most- it was my home away from home.
Amanda Lynn: elementary education with special education major
- I feel that my most significant contribution to Cabrini was being able to help the underclassmen and leading by example like many others have done for me.
- The most important gift I received during my time at Cabrini was having the opportunity to do everything that I love and trying new things while at Cabrini. It’s where I met my friends, coaches, and professors that have helped me become the person I am today.
Kathleen McCauley: writing major, gender studies minor
- I feel that my most significant contribution to Cabrini was refounding the Spectrum Club in 2018
- The most important gift I received during my time at Cabrini was the amazing support given to her by my friends, family, and mentors.
Jemmy Medina: criminology and sociology major
- I feel that my most significant contribution to Cabrini would have to be my involvement in student organizations. I had the pleasure of becoming involved with several groups that have made significant contributions to Cabrini itself like Pura Vida, Orientation, and SGA.
- The most important gift I received during my time at Cabrini would, without a doubt, be the lifelong friendships that I was able to form throughout my four years. I have made meaningful connections with so many people that I look forward to continuing as the years go by.
Alexandra Monteiro: digital Communications and social media major, business management minor
- I feel that my most significant contribution to Cabrini was my time as an Editor for The Loquitur. I was able to write stories close to my heart, and I have met so many amazing people through that position.
- The most important gift I received during my time at Cabrini is the relationships I have gained. I couldn’t have gotten to where I am without the people I have met here, and the community on campus have been more than supportive of me.
Luisanna Mora: psychology and Spanish major, Latin American studies minor
- I feel that my most significant contribution to Cabrini was serving as an example that contradicts the stereotype of Latinx students in higher education. Also, sharing my knowledge and experiences with those around me to expand their cultural knowledge about the Latinx culture.
- The most important gift I received during my time at Cabrini was the connections I made. These past four years, I got to meet and connect with people that made a big impact in my life.
Ceonna Moris-Hayes: social work major
- I feel that my most significant contribution to Cabrini was creating the Night of Encounter event with the Norristown Coordinated Homeless Outreach Center.
Mary Scafidi: double Major in criminology and sociology
- I think my most significant contribution to Cabrini is the events that I have created and hosted on campus. Being on CAP Board for the last two years, I have been able to create fun events for the campus and be able to help people have fun on campus. This has been made hard with the pandemic, but I still have been able to help create events.
- The most important gift that I have received from Cabrini is learning more about myself and making amazing friendships. I have learned more about myself in the last four years about who I am and where I want to go in my life through the experiences that I have been lucky to have. I have also come to have some amazing friends in my life who have helped me reach my goals.
Paulina Repollet: psychology major
- I think my most significant contribution to the Cabrini Community is my ability to adapt. In other words, when I make a commitment to something, I keep that promise no matter the situation I am in. There was a time when I had a bad ankle surgery and it forced me to be on a scooter to get around and it was just before Orientation Weekend. The situation was brutal, and I wanted to quit and go home, but I made a commitment to the program. So, when I physically couldn’t participate in my group’s activity, I would help run another activity or do another task to help. Pushing through and adapting was worth it because I gained amazing memories.
- The most important gift I have received from my time at Cabrini was friendship. I never really had a stable group of friends whom I trust with my life until I came to Cabrini, we are like family. We do everything together and never get tired of each other. They are people who I know will always be there for me. I found forever friends here at Cabrini and I am truly grateful.
Brittany Romano: double major in social work and gender and bodies studies
- I think my most significant contribution to the Cabrini community was through my work for the Social Work Club. The club started my freshman year and I have been involved with the club all four years, while being President for two of those four years. Through the Social Work Club, I have been able to participate in community service and I also have been able to educate people on campus about the profession of social work!
- The most important gift that I have received while at Cabrini has been my professors and my friends. My professors have provided me with various opportunities and words of wisdom that will stay with me forever. My friends have also helped support me throughout my four years and have been there for all the good times and bad times I’ve had during my four years at Cabrini. I will forever be thankful for all the amazing connections I have made at Cabrini and am so grateful to have such amazing people in my life!
Ashley Tutzauer: double major in early childhood education and special education
- My most significant contribution to the Cabrini Community would probably be my optimism and energy. Within Athletics, I think winning 6 Championships is significant. Academically, my most significant contribution was being active in all of my courses.
- The most important gift I have received from Cabrini would be my friends and numerous memories, as well as my education. I think the relationships I have built with professors is a gift that not all college students get to experience.
Julia Smith: double major in criminology and sociology
- I believe that my most significant contribution to the Cabrini community has been upholding the position of student body Vice President through the Student Government Association. I have held this role for the past two years and have loved every minute of it. As Vice President, I was given the opportunity to listen to the needs of my fellow peers and make effective change throughout Cabrini’s campus.
- The most important gifts that I have received from Cabrini are the long-lasting friendships and relationships that I have built during my time here. I have met some of my favorite people throughout these past four years, whether that be students, faculty, or staff members, and I could not have survived college without them. When I graduate in a couple of weeks, I know that I will be leaving Cabrini with the most amazing group of friends and colleagues.
Aislinn Walsh: digital communications major
- My most significant contribution to the campus community is probably a tie between the work while I was a staff writer/ Editor-In-Chief of The Loquitur and the Social Media Intern for The Wolfington Center. I invested a lot of time into both projects to help benefit the campus community.
- The greatest gift I’ve received during my time here at Cabrini is the opportunities. As I look back on my last four years, I’m blown away by all the opportunities Cabrini has given me to travel, serve, and push myself to grow. It’s truly been remarkable!
Alexis Sharp: educational studies major
- I believe my most significant contribution to the Cabrini community is my positive attitude. As a student leader, I have learned that people follow by example and if I can be a positive light in every situation, then I know I have made an impact. I try to live every day optimistic, hopeful, cheerful, and confident. As a young child, I was taught to have a positive mental attitude in every situation. Life is short and it is essential to live life to the fullest.
- The most important gift that I have received from my time at Cabrini University is my education. I know this is a cliché answer, but I am so appreciative of the education I have received here at Cabrini. Cabrini’s education program has given me the tools and opportunity to be the best future educator. I am so thankful for the wonderful professors and faculty, that have pushed me to reach for my full potential and be the version of myself.
Other winners, who did not respond, include:
- David Hare
- Evarlyne Ndeti
- Brittany Purdy
COMMENTS