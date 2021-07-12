5 platforms to find jobs and internships

Finding jobs and internships may be hard to find if you don’t know where to potentially start. It is the right step in setting a strong foundation for your life. No need to worry. Here are five platforms that can help you start somewhere and land a job.

Linkedin

Linkedin is an employment-oriented online service platform that launched on May 5, 2003. This platform is mainly used for professional networking, allows job seekers to post their CVs and employers to post jobs. The online platform connects the world’s professionals to potential employees. A LinkedIn profile will summarize your professional experience connections, current and future employers and recruiters. Through your profile, you can showcase your professional life, milestones, skills and interests. LinkedIn’s jobs feature lets users search thousands of employment listings, with options for filling out applications directly on the site. The application and the user’s LinkedIn profile are then sent directly to the potential employer.

Snagajob

Snagajob is the number one free, easy job finder app to find part-time jobs and full-time jobs. It makes job applications easier, gives great career advice and more. It is great for students, teens or anyone who needs flexible hours. The Snagajob platform is really simple. First, you create your profile, then search for a job by your ZIP code. Then click the apply now button once you find a job that interests you. Next, answer any additional questions the application may have and lastly click the submit application button when finished.

“It is how I got my first job as a junior in high school,” Siani Ross, a first-year business major, said.

Indeed

Indeed is a free service to job seekers. You can upload a resume, create job alert emails, search for jobs, save them and apply to them directly. Indeed includes all the job listings from major job boards, newspapers, associations and company career pages. Employers can even post jobs directly to Indeed that may not be available anywhere else. The app allows you to apply for jobs regardless of where you are. This is important as you can submit applications before other candidates and receive job alerts on your phone. You can also save jobs you find to apply for later once you’ve had time to review the requirements. Indeed is also easy to use. Create a free Indeed account and upload your resume and then start browsing for jobs.

“Indeed is so easy to use and understand,” Ariel Davis, a sophomore business major, said

Handshake

Handshake is an app that connects students on college campuses with open positions, mainly internships and entry level jobs. Over 14 million students and young alumni from over 700 universities use handshake Through the app, students can set deadlines for themselves and organize their job openings into collections. Their mission is to put the students first. They give students access to opportunities and ensure any student can build a great career no matter who they know or where they live.

Glassdoor

Glassdoor is a website where current and former employees anonymously review companies. Glassdoor also allows users to anonymously submit and view salaries. You can also search and apply for jobs on its platform. Glassdoor allows employees to provide ratings and feedback for career opportunities, senior management, compensation and company culture. Their mission is to help people everywhere find a job and company they love.