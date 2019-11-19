5 things to do around the holiday season

The holiday season is right around the corner. Many get bored and think there is nothing to do on a cold snowy day.

Here are five holiday-packed ideas to do for the upcoming season.

1. Watching a Holiday Movie with Family and Friends

During the holiday season, what is better on a cold day than to cozy up under some blankets and watch a movie? Movies will be premiering all over the television for you to watch. Freeform has its annual 25 days of Christmas to help get you in the festive spirit. Movies such as “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Arthur Christmas” and “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” will be playing this December.

“One of my favorite Christmas movies to watch with my family is “Home Alone.” My little sister reminds my family of the main character Kevin. The movie gives us a good laugh every holiday,” Julie Lopez, sophomore psychology major, said.

2. Creating Greeting Cards

A crafty way to save money and show others how thankful you are for them is to create greeting cards. Designing greeting cards can be pretty simple, you will need a few supplies.

Supplies:

Paper Writing device: pens, pencils, markers, crayons or color pencils Your choice of decor: stamps, stickers, ribbons, glitter or pictures



Greeting cards are your own personalized style so anything goes. It is a fun way to gather with

friends and family and get into the season of giving.

3. Baking Cookies

The smell of delicious baked goods is always warming to your home during the holiday season. There are endless amounts of different cookies that can be baked whether its chocolate chip, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin or gingerbread. Baking is a great way to create a yummy gift that could be for anyone who has a sweet tooth.

Another fun way to spice traditions up is to create your own cookie recipe. A great place to find free online cookie recipes are from pillsbury.com.

“Every year my family and I get together and bake traditional Polish cookies. I like that my family still does this tradition since everyone is getting older and is in college. It is a memory I won’t forget,” Breanna Dushkewich, sophomore secondary education major, said.

4. Ice Skating

Ice skating indoors or outdoors is a great way to embrace the cold weather. Dressing warm, and putting on ice skates to glide effortlessly or shakily around the ice rink provides an amusing activity to experience with friends, family or even by yourself. Ice skating isn’t just fun but a great cardio exercise.

5. Wrapping Gifts

Decorative wrapping paper topped with colorful bows, and ribbons. Individuals tend to get excited when they receive a present. Many individuals take time during the holiday to wrap presents for friends and family. It is fun to play music and to take time to wrap something for someone you care about.

“I like to wrap gifts. My mom worked at Boscov’s where she wrapped presents for the holiday season so it’s a fun competition to see who wraps better,” Amanda Mais, senior educational studies major, said.