5 tips to help prevent COVID-19 while grocery shopping

COVID-19 hit the world by surprise, shutting down schools, closing stores and halting jobs. COVID-19 is making it hard for everyone to go shopping without worrying about catching the virus.

Below are five tips to stay safe while shopping out at the grocery store during COVID-19.

1.Wearing Cloth Mask:

This tip is one that we hear on the news a lot. The CDC recommends shoppers to wear cloth masks since they are thicker and will prevent air from passing through. Surgical mask are needed for health care workers. This switch will allow all to be safe. Mask don’t only help individuals from getting the virus but helps others from getting the virus from you.

2. Wearing Gloves:

Wearing any sort of gloves will help to protect your hands from not transmitting the virus. But when shopping, other shoppers will touch products that may transfer the virus to your hands. When getting home it is advisable to wash or wipe down products. It might sound crazy but taking an extra step to wipe down a pasta box could help keep your family safe.

3. Making Homemade Wipes:

Wipes are very hard to find because of the shortage due to COVID-19. Carrying disinfectant wipes to wipe down carts, payment options and other items at the store is crucial during these hard times. This tip helps you to be clean and safe while shopping to help prevent the spread of the virus before getting home.

A recipe found on the website myheavenlyrecipes.com

to make your own disinfectant wipes put together the following:

2 cups Distilled water

1 cup Isopropyl alcohol at least 70-91% concentration

1 TBSP Dawn dish soap

3 drops Tea tree oil (optional)

1 Paper Towel Roll or wash clothes

4. Bringing Your Own Reusable Bags:

Reusable bags are easy to wipe down after shopping. They are also environmentally friendly. When using your own bags you are having one less item a person touched to help ensure your safety. Aarp.org states “Chapman notes that there is no observed link between reusable bags and the spread of COVID-19, but as a best practice, shoppers can clean and disinfect bags at home after use.”

5. Using Your Phone to Pay:

Bills and coins may go from hand to hand, potentially passing on the virus. You never know where your dollar was before you got your hands on it. The website cbsnews.com stated, “While cash does carry some risk of passing on the virus, it is smaller than other transmission routes.”

But could still be a risk. Even using cards can transfer the virus since you have to touch the pin pad and hand your card to the worker. When using your phone to pay no one but yourself needs to touch your phone. Using services like Apple Pay, Paypal or e-gift cards allows the business to scan your screen and charge it like a card.

You can never be too safe when shopping nowadays. Take precautions not only for yourself but for others. Try to obey orders of quarantine to help contain COVID-19 so we can resume back to our normal lives within the following weeks.