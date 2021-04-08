‘I Care a Lot’: A must-watch film

***This article contains spoilers.

The film “I Care a Lot” is a dark humor comedy film that shows people a reality that does not get talked about because it is deceitful and unethical.

The film was released on the streaming service Netflix Feb. 19 and has sparked everyone with the plot.

Directed and written by J Blakeson, he has shown caregivers in a new light.

Rosamund Pike is a British actor who has won a Golden Globe Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and an Academy Award nomination in her acting career. She also starred as the main character in “Gone Girl.” This time she shines again as the main character as Marla Grayson in Blakeson’s new film.

“She really knows how to act as a ruthless person in her films,” Siani Ross, a first-year business major, said.

Grayson is a court-appointed legal guardian who cons her elder clients. She turns them into victims who give up their free will. She and other unethical people manipulate the judge by telling them that the elderly clients are unable to care for themselves, that they show some sort of dementia and that they are at considerable risk by themselves when they are perfectly able to take care of themselves.

In the beginning of the film you can see a guy that tries to break into the assisted living facility to see his mother who was sent to the facility under the care of Grayson. He then appears in court and tries to tell the judge that his mother is very capable of taking care of herself.

Damian Young stars in the movie as Sam Rice. Rice is the manager at the facility where he helps Grayson place her victims. Alicia Witt stars as Dr. Karen Amos. Amos helps Grayson find her victims and testified that they are unable to take care of themselves. Eiza González stars as Fran. Fran and Grayson are in a relationship. She also studies and researches their prey before they move in.

She tells her client she can’t just sit by and watch people struggle and as her guardian she wants to protect them. She brings a court order and even officers outside to lure them without a hassle. She even takes away their phone when they get to the home. She then controls all their properties and finances to pay for her living.

In the movie, Grayson has a wall of her victims that she is caring for. She gets a call that one of them died so she looks for a new client.

The only thing is this new client is not who Grayson thinks she is.

Jennifer Peterson is portrayed by Dianne Wiest. Peterson is a wealthy retiree with no family and is Grayson’s next victim.

This film portrays how old people are taken advantage of in society. This gives people a different view on reality. It shows that they are supposed to be caregivers that exploit their clients for their own gain.

“Went down a Google rabbit hole” in researching the film. “I was horrified. Imagine opening your door one day and there is a person standing there holding a piece of paper that gives them total “This legal power over you,” Blakeson said in interview Cosmopolitan. “This provided a lot of themes that interested me, like ambition, the American Dream and humans becoming commodities.”

He touched about the irony of the American dream and what people would go to achieve their dream.