A guide to COVID-19 masks

Yesterday the Loquitur had the opportunity to have three great panelists come and talk to us about human trafficking. We were thankful enough to have Abbie Newman CEO of @missionkidscac, Carla Clanagan who works with @worthwhilewear, and Walt Hunter, a retired Eyewitness News Reporter who spent 44 years in the industry, join us. They offered great insight into the world of human trafficking from their perspectives. We thank them so much for joining and informing us about such an important topic. If you missed out on the panel, keep your eyes peeled for articles and check out the vid of the entire panel on our profile. Also huge thanks to @marionreports for setting this amazing panel up! 📸: @erica_zebrowski_photography #Loquiturmedia #Studentnews #collegenewspaper #cabriniuniversity #Humantrafficking #sextrafficking #missonkids