Cabrini professor gives a lesson on your rights

In accordance with Constitution day, the Cabrini University political science department put on an event celebrating the signing of this historic document. Dr. James Hedtke, history and political science professor, was the keynote speaker.

Hedtke (who reads the Constitution once a week) began his lecture by educating the crowd of about 40, on the deep history of this fabled document, and the events that led to our current form of government.

Hedtke walked the audience through the failures of the Articles of Confederation, and how Shays Rebellion directly led to the Constitutional Congress.

Hedtke stressed to the audience the principles that make up our Constitution including Federalism, Separation of Power, Popular Sovereignty, Judicial Review, Presidential System and our First Amendment rights.

According to Hedtke, all of our First Amendment rights are rooted in Federalism, which is a give and take relationship of power between the states and the federal government. However, he made a point to the audience that addressed how the majority of all power today resides within the federal government, as the interpretation of passages stated in the constitution have changed over time.

Despite this jarring revelation, the fact that power still resides with the people was something that was not lost in this lecture. The best way to hold our people in power responsible? “VOTE,” said Hedtke.

This point could not have been stressed more by Hedtke, as Americans need their voices to be heard. The fact of the matter is that a large majority of Americans do not vote, and thus defeats the whole point of Popular Sovereignty.

“Voter Suppression is also a massive issue,” Hedke said. “This abuse of power combined with the low voting numbers is very concerning.” He also believes that without voting, how can we hold people in power accountable?

After an in depth look at every facet of the Constitution, Hedtke ended his lecture by addressing “hot button” issues that relate directly to individuals rights.

When asked if recent COVID-19 mandates were a violation of Americans rights, Hedtke responded by citing two sections of the constitution which both stated that the government has the right to do what is in the best interest of the American people in the name of public health.

Hedtke said, “People believe in a democracy you can do whatever you want, that is the definition of anarchy, not democracy”