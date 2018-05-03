A letter from the Valedictorian

To the Class of 2018,

August 22, 2014 (or, for the student athletes among us, August 15, 2014). Freshmen move in. A day that feels so long ago and yet like only yesterday all at the same time. Everyone said these years would fly by, and they were not kidding.

I don’t know if you remember, but during our freshman orientation that weekend, our president extraordinaire, the only and only DT, took a few moments to welcome us to Cabrini. We were excited and nervous and maybe a little scared as we sat next to people that we had never met before. DT gave his usual warm welcome, doing his best to make us feel at home even though we had just left home, many of us for the first time. At the end of his speech, he told us to look around, to look at the person sitting beside us. He said that chances are, the person beside us will become a friend that we will have for the rest of our lives.

DT tends to be right about things like that.

I have made some of my closest and dearest friends here at Cabrini, and from the warmth and closeness of our class, I know that everyone else can say the same. Whether your best friend is your roommate from freshman year, or your teammate, or your someone in your major, we all have Cabrini to thank for bringing us together with the people who will continue to walk beside us well after May 20.

On the academic side, we have all had different experiences based on our majors. Personally, I have been with the criminology and sociology department since day one. From my very first criminology class, I knew I had chosen the right major not only because of the curriculum, but because of the faculty as well. My professors have taught me more than I could ever imagine, both academically and otherwise. When I struggled or doubted myself, they were some of my strongest supporters and encouraged me to keep going even when I wanted to quit. They have always welcomed me into their offices for any reason, from assignment help to life advice. However, my experience with my professors is not unique as I know each and every one of us has had professors change and touch our lives in ways that will stay with us for a long time. The strong relationship we build with our faculty is one of the defining characteristics of Cabrini and for that, I will be forever grateful.

While we will all be sure to thank the faculty, administrators, coaches and parents who have helped us get here today, we must not forget the other people who have helped us grow. Take a second to thank the ladies at Jazzman’s and Sandella’s. They have dealt with our cranky mornings and hangry afternoons by making us sandwiches and smoothies, and throwing some extra Ranch on the side. Without them, we’d all suffer from a caffeine crash pretty quickly. On top of that, thank the people in the cafeteria, like Dorothy, and Rasool, and Domingo. They have always greeted and served us with a smile. Thank the men and women who clean our dorms and buildings for putting up with our occasionally sloppy selves and for ensuring that we have a clean and livable learning environment. Thank Public Safety for unlocking our doors when we lock ourselves out, for driving the vans and shuttles, and for lending us snow shovels during the many blizzards we’ve had to endure (but maybe don’t thank them for all the parking tickets).

It’s been a long ride, Class of 2018. We’ve learned, and grown, and used people wiser than us to get us to where we are now. Look past any complaints you might have and appreciate your Cabrini journey for what it is- a gift. There is no better place to call home than Cabrini, and I am so glad we get to call each other family. Good luck, Class of 2018!

-Maggie Javitt