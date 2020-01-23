A Netflix era coming to an end

Back before the internet, when you wanted to watch a show, you had to wait for a specific time to view it. But in 2007, Netflix became one of the biggest streaming platforms that took the world by storm. Since then, there are now around 20 streaming services and counting because more networks want to create their own streaming service.

If you haven’t already binged watched “The Office” or “Friends,” then you should start. Last year in June, Netflix announced that NBC was taking “The Office” back for its own streaming platform and that it would only be on Netflix until January 2021. Then in July, they announced that “Friends” was also leaving the platform because it was going to go to Warner’s streaming service at the beginning of 2020.

Netflix has also paid far more than $500 million to keep “The Office” and close to $425 million to keep “Friends.” In 2018, Netflix had initially said that “Friends” was leaving Netflix, but once people got wind of the news, they got upset and demanded to keep it on the platform. Netflix then made an agreement with WarnerMedia for $100 million to keep “Friends” on the streaming service throughout 2019.

More people were shocked that “The Office” was leaving than “Friends” because they knew that “Friends” only had one more year left. When asked, 6 out of 10 students said that they are upset that the two shows were leaving Netflix.

“I don’t really watch ‘Friends,’ but ‘The Office’ I know it is a really popular show with college students, and I feel like Netflix is probably going to lose streaming,” Paige Marquez, a junior psychology major, said. “I’ve heard people say they like to watch it when they’re feeling down because it puts them in a good mood.”

Other people say that they are bummed out but aren’t too worried because they know different ways to watch “The Office” since Comedy Central still streams the show. Some people even consider getting NBC’s new streaming service. “If NBC had more content that I liked, then I would consider getting their new streaming service,” Noah Milbourne, graphic design major, said.

“I was sad. I really do like ‘Friends’,” Ka’ron Sheffield, a sophomore math major, said. “It’s kind of weird to say, but I appreciate the show more so for the inspiration it’s given me. I write comedic from time to time, and it’s weird how often I find myself using ‘Friends’ as a skeleton in one form or another.”

There is always a trend of technology change coming with platform changes and industry changes. For example, it was broadcast, cable tv, and then streaming came around. “When there is a new trend in the industry that works other companies want to be in the same competitive market,” Dr. Nune Grigoryan, assistant communication professor, said. “You can lose your market if you can not keep up with the new trends. Netflix disrupted that market and streaming companies that followed behind. Streaming became one of the easiest accessible ways to watch all this content that is curated for you.”

According to Ampere Analysis, new challengers could mean trouble for Netflix, and that older content that Netflix has acquired from other companies are rated more highly than Netflix’s original shows.

“Having streaming online is definitely going to disrupt the TV business. To be in that business and not lose you, customers, you have to move to a new platform,” Grigoryan said. “This is why big companies are going towards streaming because it gives them the opportunity to have all their content in one place, which is under their roof.”

Now is the time to take advantage of Netflix before other networks decide to create their own streaming service and take their shows back.