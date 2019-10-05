A new addition to the men’s lacrosse team, Lucas Spence

A new assistant has been added to the coaching staff for the men’s lacrosse team. Lucas Spence, a 2019-Lehigh University graduate is the newest member of the team.

Spence, fresh out of college, was looking to get into coaching right away.

Cabrini had a huge influence on his decision. Coming off the incredible season they had last year really drew Spence in.

Talking to coach Steve Colfer as well as the rest of the coaching staff, Spence was very impressed with their vision for the future of the program.

After his first interview, he knew instantly this is where he wanted to begin coaching. He was right where he wanted to be.

“One thing I hope to be able to bring to the team this year is to quickly get the younger guys up to speed with the rest of the team. Being only a few months from playing I know how important it is for the upper class to trust the younger guys,” Spence said.

Matthew Hughes, a sophomore business management major, is really excited about the knowledge Spence will be adding to the team.

Hughes is eager to see what Spence will bring to Cabrini’s offense that he learned from the time he was at Lehigh.

He’s energetic and knows how to keep practice fun and competitive for the offense, coach Spence is a huge addition to our organization,” Hughes said.

Spence’s goal this year is the same as everyone else, to compete for another national championship.

Education major, Kyle Tucker, is ecstatic about Spence joining the program. He was one of the main contributors to the offense and MVP of the national championship.

Tucker is really excited to see what new concepts and ideas Spence will bring to the offense. He is excited to have a former Division I player’s creative perspective of the game.

Spence pointed out how he thinks his recent past of being a player, he knows how the guys are feeling physically and mentally. He will be able to assist them in a way that maybe some of the other coaches are not able to do so.

He is ready to move on from playing and take what he has learned as a player and put that into a coaching standpoint. He knows that we will be faced with challenges such as delivering clear messages and making sure the guys are ready to play.

He is looking forward to the upcoming season knowing how hard this team works. He is truly excited to see all the success they had last year carry into the 2020 season.

” I am looking forward to how hard I know the guys are going to compete this upcoming season. With all the success they had last year I know the guys are hungry to do it again,” Spence said.