A recovered alcoholic and interventionist reflects on addiction

Robert Strauber is a recovered alcoholic. He has dedicated his life to helping others as an interventionist with his partner, Pat Brown. Along with being an interventionist and social worker, Brown is also an adjunct instructor at Cabrini. Brown wants anyone suffering to know that there is always help and there is hope.

One thing that recovery has taught Strauber is that he has the ability to get through anything. Listen to Robert Strauber’s story as he and Pat Brown elaborate on what alcoholism means to them.