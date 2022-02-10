A Valentine’s Day gift guide for friends, family and significant others

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, now might be considered a good time to start thinking about what to get for that special someone.

The oldest Valentine dates back to 1415 and Hallmark reports that “approximately 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are exchanged industry-wide (not including packaged kids’ valentines for classroom exchanges), making Valentine’s Day the second-largest holiday for giving greetings cards.”

This article features a variety of price options and all items can be bought either online or in stores.

Shopping for the coffee lover?

Deals on Health reports that Americans drink over 400 million cups of coffee a day. Depending what’s in budget, options include a customized mug or a Keurig. Different mug types can include one shaped like a beloved TV/movie character or one with a picture or saying on it.

If looking for in-person shopping, places like Marshall’s and T.J. Maxx usually have a wide variety of mugs to choose from, and if not, online websites such as Etsy have multiple customizable options. Keurig’s can be bought online or in stores such as Bed, Bath and Beyond and Target.

Searching for the perfect gift for a movie buff?

Try purchasing a customized popcorn bucket with a decal of a cherished photo, adored character or a name! These can be purchased on Etsy.

Looking for something for the avid reader?

A new book that holds a special meaning between people might be a good way to go or Etsy has a customized book stamp that readers can place in their books!

What about the hunter or fisher?

Statista found that in 2020, around 15 million people is the U.S. were hunters. They also found that in 2019, over 50 million Americans fished. For the hunter, consider buying anything camo, whether that be a blanket, a pair of socks or a Yeti. For the fisher, maybe buy some baits and hooks or a new rod and reel. While these gifts can be found online, they can also be found in places like Dick’s Sporting Goods or Cabela’s.

Have the sports lover covered?

If not, try tee shirts, sweatpants or even a duffel bag from popular sports brands such as Nike, Adidas, etc. These items can be purchased on the online stores, or can also be found in places like Dick’s Sporting Goods or even places like Marshalls and T.J. Maxx for discounted prices. If shopping for a golfer, Etsy makes customized tees and golf balls.

Can’t decide what to get the video gamer?

USA Today reported that around 227 million Americans play video games. Think about buying the gamer a new controller, a new game or a headset. These things can be purchased at places like Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop or Target.

How about the competitive person who can’t lose?

Many games have different variations that are themed to what people may enjoy, such as UNO and Monopoly. Choose something based off what they are interested in.

Confused on what to get the music lover?

Airpods or if they already have airpods, Etsy offers customizable airpods cases!

At a loss on what to gift the photographer?

A tripod or lens filters meant for the specific camera would surely up the camera game!

Unclear on what’s a good gift for the hopeless romantic?

As seen in many romance movies, classic Valentine’s Day gifts include flowers, chocolate, a stuffed animal or a picture frame.

Need a gift for a future/current Tik Tok star?

Ring lights or a phone tripod are what many Tik Tok creators have and use to their advantage.

Contemplating what to get the traveler?

A gift idea for the globetrotter could be a map of the world with some thumbtacks, so places traveled to can be marked off!

Finally, if the budget isn’t there this year:

Elite Daily has found that being honest with someone will make both parties feel secure within the relationship and give them certainty in the commitment, which will lead to a stronger connection. A handwritten letter could be the way to go.

The article suggests it’s smart to voice your emotions more than once, but if a handwritten letter has already been done, consider offering to end the night in playing games or cuddling and watching movies.