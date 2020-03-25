Acts of kindness during the COVID-19 outbreak

The coronavirus has been tough for everyone to deal with, ever since it took away the ability for people to interact with friends in close proximity to one another. This has caused people to become more nervous about what they are able to do.

Well, fear not, the idea of people performing acts of kindness have been revealed over the past weeks. This brings a more positive attitude to the situation that people are dealing with constraints based off of the conditions brought to them by the Coronavirus.

The first act of kindness that will bring excitement to children during this time of self-isolation was mentioned in an article, titled “Spiderman Voice Actor is Offering to Record Encouraging Voice Messages for Kids During COVID-19 Lockdowns.”

Jake Johnson, the voice of the new Peter Parker in the film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is providing the opportunity for parents to have him create a personal message for their children.

Johnson said, “So, here’s my idea. If your child is home from school and wants a quick encouraging message from Peter B. Peter, then send me an email with their name and I’ll try and send over a short voice note.”

Johnson is aware that parents will be emailing him about wanting a comforting message for their children. He wants them to know that he will do his best to reply to each email. He asks that they email their child’s name to his email, which is [email protected].

The second act of kindness will lift the mood of people now is titled, “Siblings Filmed Playing Sweet Spontaneous Porch Concert for Elderly Neighbor in Self-Isolation.”

There are these two young siblings in Columbus, Ohio, who discovered that their 78-year-old neighbor Helena Schlam was self-isolating herself.

They are 9-year-old Taran Tien and his 6-year-old sister Calliope. Their plan is to hold a spontaneous concert on her front porch, once they know she is well-stocked on food.

“I haven’t been out of my house for five days, and I won’t be out anytime soon,” Schlam told The Columbus Dispatch. “This was a delightful break for all of us. I love all the kids and I love music. It was such a real gift.”

“It was one of those moments where you feel like you’re a part of something incredible,” Rebecca Tien, the children’s mother, said. “It was also a good way to remember the value of connection, especially at a time like this when everyone feels disconnected. Just to know we were a part of something so sweet, even just for a minute, meant a lot.”

The third act of kindness is mentioned in an article titled, “Bride forced to postpone wedding due to COVID-19 gives flowers away to random strangers.”

This involved a bride in Arkansas, who was scheduled to get married. Due to the postponement of her wedding day, she decided that the bouquets of flowers for her wedding shouldn’t go to waste.

There were a total of 200 that she wanted to deliver to many families in the surrounding area to brighten up their mood during this pandemic.

“Everyone has been overjoyed,” Dale, from Silks a Bloom, said. “The second they see those flowers, they just get a smile on their face and they’re so appreciative to kind of see people out doing good things.”

The fourth act of kindness during the Coronavirus outbreak involves the usage of art.

Katie Dooley, Kelly Kozma and Stephanie Untz who are all artists out of Media, Pennsylvania, wanted to figure out a way to bring their whole community together.

The way that the three of them got their newborns to be involved, is by telling them that they can use any piece of material and medium that they want to design with.

The article also shares that the designers can share their photos to [email protected] and then follow on [email protected] to see what artist creations are around town.

Well you can see that these are several examples of acts of kindness going on across the United States, as everyone deals with the effects of what the coronavirus has caused.