Adobe makes it easier to access products from home

Adobe is making it very easy for students to work at home due to the COVID-19 virus. Up until May 31, Adobe is making its product free-to-use.

Most colleges around the United States are closing and sending their students home to help stop the spread of COVID-19 but this adds many difficult situations for some students. Normally, Adobe products range in price form 10 dollars to 50 dollars depending on what level of the software you purchase.

Some students could be in a very difficult financial position especially during times like these, so any cost that isn’t essential might need to wait but with everything being free up until a certain date it puts the student in a much better situation.

Some majors do not use these Adobe products while others base entire assignments around them. “I never had to use these products, so it doesn’t really affect me,” Mathew Rodriguez, a global business major from King’s College, said.

“With my major, I tend to not use a creative side. I mainly work with numbers but if my major was put in a similar situation to that of communication majors, I would hope companies would help the way they are doing now,” Rodriguez said.

Some people outside the communication major see how difficult not being able to work at school is for the major. “I have a lot of com major friends and I see how often they are working in the com wing so having to be home takes away such an important part to their classes,” Teresita Viveros, a junior finance major said. “I see the creative side to the major and I know these Adobe products tend to assist in putting creative ideas into projects. I have used some of these products and it’s clear to see how needed these products are form home,” Viveros said.

The communication major could be the major that has the most challenges due to the virus. This is because most of the assignments need to be done using a majority of Adobe products. Due to all students being sent home, it clearly makes completing these projects much harder. With making all Adobe products free for a certain period of time, it will give students all a fair way of completing assignments.

Many teachers are forced to change a lot of their curriculum due to the fact that some students don’t have the products to get the work done on time. With the products being more accessible, teachers are put in a more comfortable situation.

The virus has affected most colleges in the U.S. and every student feels the issues brought forward. “Being a communications major at a different school causes us to have different issues but in the end, the same Adobe products are being used so with them being easier to access, it helps many students,” John Waring , a communication major at King’s College, said.

Adobe does offer free-to-use platforms but they are very limited in what can be done so giving access to the paid versions for free will help many students through this difficult time.