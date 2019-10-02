Alumni leaving a different kind of legacy

All alumni leave a legacy; some are bigger than others.

Camilia Katkocin, a senior, is originally from Berlin, New Jersey. She is a pre-law double major in political science and philosophy. She is the daughter of Ronald Katkocin, (’80) and Rosemarie Battiato Katkocin (’84), two alumni.

This makes Camilia a legacy student. Cabrini Legacies are students and alumni who have a sibling, parent or grandparent with a degree from Cabrini. The Cabrini Legacy Program recognizes families for their continued support, provides networking opportunities and helps legacies stay connected through special programs and events.

Both her parents graduated from Cabrini yet they did not meet until they were already alumni. They met when they both became members of the alumni board.

Her parents ended up sitting next to each other at one of the alumni meetings. Not too long after that her father asked her mother out on their first date to the Gala. The Gala is a black-tie-optional celebration recognizing the men and women who embody the true spirit of Cabrini University and the core values of respect, vision, community and dedication. A year later her father proposed to her mother on campus. Cabrini has a lot of history for the Katkocin family.

Her father Ronald Katkocin was an active student and the editor-in-chief of Loquitur.

“I was looking at a bunch of other schools but Cabrini was always top on my list.” Camilia Katkocin said. She talked about how she’s been coming to this campus since she was 7-years-old and it has always been a part of her life.

“I just love that it’s a little tucked away place away from everything but also a part of something bigger.” Katkocin said. She talked about how once she came here she felt a part of something bigger but could still remain her individual self.

“It’s crazy how much I live certain parts of what my parents did when they came here, so I’ve actually been working the Gala where my parents had their first date.” Katkocin said.

She finds herself doing stuff here her parents were involved in as well. Yet she still remains her individual self.

Legacy students receive a scholarship, along with other things. On move in, they receive a box full of Cabrini legacy and alumni gear. For graduation, there is also special seating for legacy students’ parents.

“It’s a really unique opportunity and experience for me to live here.” Katkocin said. Being a legacy student never slips her mind. People recognize her last name from her parents and she takes pride in that.

For continuing the legacy, well that is up to her children.

“I would love if my kids came here. That would be great. I’m sure they would love it too, I don’t want to push them in one direction or the other,” Katkocin said.

Since this is where her family started she would love for them to come here. Time will tell if another generation of Katkocins come to Cabrini.

“For me, my real family started here and then once I came here I got to build my own family, my Cabrini family.” Katkocin said. She is a part of the class of 2020 so she will be graduating next year. She will still be returning to this campus for alumni events just like her parents.