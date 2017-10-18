Amazon establishes new food chain delivery

Amazon is one of the world’s largest company empires. Their next plan is to make food delivery simple with no hassle for the customer. Amazon has partnered with Olo, an online restaurant platform, to bring customer’s favorite foods to their doorstep with no inconvenience.

Restaurants like Chipotle, Shake Shack, Five Guys and Cold Stone Creamery are at the top of the list for Amazon Restaurants.

Tangi James-Boone, a marketing professor at Cabrini, described the partnership as interesting.

“Amazon can now lower their prices and expand their delivery services,” James-Boone said.

Olo customers will integrate with Amazon delivery to ensure easy ordering from multiple food chains.

Jerry Healy, a sophomore accounting major with a minor in finance, believes this is a terrific idea.

“Amazon is rapidly expanding and their business is becoming an empire globally,” Healy said.

Amazon restaurants is not available for everyone around the United States, so there are certain cities that Amazon delivers food to.

The cities listed by Amazon are Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Brooklyn, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, Manhattan, Miami, Minneapolis, Northern Virginia, Orlando, Oakland, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle and the Eastside, Tampa and Las Vegas.

The news from Amazon has already had an impact on food chains.

GrubHub is a Chicago-based take-out food-service. Since Amazon’s announcement, GrubHub’s sales have been down nearly six percent, despite recent sales having been up 35 percent for the year of 2017, according to CNBC.

Mikayle Halloway, sophomore marketing major student at Cabrini University, is amazed with what Amazon has done these past few months. Amazon is building a company empire, first with the buying of Whole Foods and now this new delivery system.

“I wonder what this move by Amazon will do to lower food delivery businesses,” Halloway said.

James-Boone also fears that this move by Amazon could potentially force local smaller food places to go out of business.

Amazon has seen this uptick in popularity of the people for sufficient food service and took the initiative to get involved.

Amazon has continued to prosper, since its creation. It started out as a shopping company but it is expanding day by day, forming a company empire.

“Amazon is onto something for years to come,” Halloway said.