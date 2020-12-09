Ariana Grande beats Miley Cyrus at record with new album ‘Positions’

“Ariana Grande Net Worth” by celebrityabc is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

27-year-old singer and actress, Ariana Grande, recently made history after breaking Miley Cyrus’s record of being the fastest woman to accumulate three #1 albums.

Ariana Grande’s sixth and latest highly anticipated album “positions” was dropped Oct. 30 by Republic Records and reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, making it the fifth studio album of hers to top the Billboard charts. Lead single of the same name was released a week prior. It became the first song to top both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Previous albums “Sweetener,” released in 2018 and “thank u, next” released the year after, also reached No. 1 on the charts, making Grande gain three #1 albums in a row. Even her debut album in 2013, “Yours Truly,” also reached No. 1 in the charts.

Before Grande, Cyrus, at only 15, set that record when her first studio album “Hannah Montana 2/Meet Miley Cyrus” released and reached No. 1 in the charts back in 2007. The album was a soundtrack for the second season of the Disney channel series “Hannah Montana.” A year later, her second studio album “Breakout” was released, and also reached No.1 on the charts. It wouldn’t be until 2013 that she would reach No. 1 at the Billboard 200 chart with her fourth studio album “Bangerz.”

“File:MileyCyrusApr09.jpg” by Angela George at https://www.flickr.com/photos/sharongraphics/ is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

“Positions” also had the second-largest streaming week, accumulating to over 170 million streams according to Nielsen Music and NYTimes. However, the lead single still garnered less streams than “thank u, next,” with over 300 million streams.

The singer collaborated with various producers on the album, such as Canadian DJ, Murda Beats, Atlanta rapper London on da Track, Anthony M. Jones and many more. With guest appearances including Doja Cat, Ty Dolla Sign and the Weeknd, the album contains new elements of neo soul, funk and hip-hop, while also still maintaining the R&B and trap pop roots of previous albums. Lyrics surrounding themes such as sex and romance make up the heart of the album. However, the raunchy and sexually suggestive lyrics had also been criticized by quite a few music critics.

Despite this, the album still received generally positive reviews, including from Rolling Stone and Clash, Grande even stated herself on her Instagram that “Positions” was “her favorite album yet.” She even took to Twitter to show extra appreciation after finding out the album peaked at No. 1.

As a fellow artist who has always supported Grande, Cyrus even showed some love to the debut single as well, taking to Instagram to show her appreciation for it.

“As a gay guy, I’ve always loved Ariana,” says a junior accounting student. “So I’m so happy she broke yet another record.”

Grande has been breaking records as recently as 2019, particularly when she became the first artist to simultaneously occupy No.1, No.2 and No.3 on the Billboard 100 charts, tying with when The Beatles did in 1964. Earlier this spring, she had also broken six major chart records in just this year. She became an artist with the fastest back-to-back No.1 debuts after collaboration with Justin Bieber on “Stuck With U.” The single also made her the “first-ever artist to debut at No.1 for three consecutive years.”

Ariana Grande has broken many records in the music industry as a female artist in a surprisingly short amount of time, and many fans look forward to more of the records they hope for her to break through in the future.

“Positions” is out now and the debut single music video is available on YouTube, with close to 100 million views as of this month.

“Ariana Grande – Oslo Spektrum 2015” by NRK P3 is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0