Catch Cornel West, Cavalier Radio open mic and senior celebration to round out the school year

With the spring semester is winding down, you may find that things are a little bit slower around the Cabrini campus. Despite this, there are still a wide range of events taking place here at Cabrini as we close out the school year.

From live performances, to educational speakers such as Cornel West, there are no shortage of functions happening on campus in the coming weeks.

Cornel West, author and philosopher, comes to Cabrini

This Thursday, April 28, Cornel West will be at Cabrini for the annual Shirley Dixon Celebration of Urban Education Symposium, which will be taking place in person and via zoom.

This year’s event will have the theme of prophetic leadership and it will largely cover topics pertaining to dispositions of prophetic leadership, courageous elements of prophetic leadership and the philosophies and the frameworks of prophetic leadership.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with an award presentation and will be followed by an address from this year keynote speaker, Dr. Cornel West.

West is a well known author and has written over 20 books revolving around topics such as race in America and American democracy. His catalog of written work includes the popular classics, Race Matters and Democracy Matters.

In addition, West has appeared in over 20 documentary films and made his acting debut in a supporting role in the 2004 thriller, The Matrix. West is a prominent democratic intellectual with degrees from both Princeton and Harvard Universities. West obtained his Master’s degree and PhD in philosophy from Princeton and graduated Magna Cum Laude (Valedictorian) from Harvard in just three years.

West has also collaborated with esteemed individuals such as Prince, Jill Scott, Andre 3000, Talib Kweli, KRS-One and Gerald Levert. He is also a frequent guest on various television programs and networks ranging from Real Time with Bill Maher to CNN.

Seniors to be honored

Lastly, in honor of the spring semester coming to an end the Cabrini communication department will be hosting their annual senior awards recognition ceremony.

The ceremony will take place Thursday, May 5, starting at 5:30 p.m. within the communication department wing in Founders Hall. The event is intended to honor senior students’ induction into the Society of Collegiate Journalists Honor Society and provide a showcase for the work of Cabrini seniors who participated in the senior convergence capstone course.

The event will also be the debut of the university’s capstone website and one senior from the course will be granted the communication departments medal of honor.

Cabrini senior and capstone student, Evans Baker, is one of the students whose work is being honored and is grateful for the lessons he learned from the course.

“Senior convergence really taught me how to take the proper route in searching for interviews,” Baker said, as this was crucial in making sure that his topic was compelling and a top notch story.

Baker’s group’s topic for this semester revolved around dementia, a disease he feels needs more recognition. He believes it does not receive the public interest that it deserves.

Regarding dementia, his group’s goal was to promote help for caregivers as dementia is a grueling disease and caregivers in particular sacrifice a lot in order to care for their patients.

Baker’s work is just one of the various pieces of research that will be displayed at the recognition ceremony and the communication department encourages the student body to attend the event.

Grab your mic!

Also on Thursday, April 28, Cavalier Radio will be hosting an open mic night at The Grill from 7 p.m. to 9.p.m.

The purpose of this event is solely for Cabrini students to display their talents in various fields ranging from standup comedy, rap/r’n’b music and instrumental music. The show is free to all and Cavalier radio is hoping for a strong turnout from the Cabrini student body.