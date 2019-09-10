Assistant director of athletics and recreation departs from Cabrini

The former assistant director of athletics and recreation, Jess Huda, left Cabrini University and took the position of assistant athletic director at King’s College in her hometown, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. She began that role on Aug. 26.

Career History

Huda volunteered in 2001 as an assistant soccer coach and officially started working part-time in 2002. In 2005, Huda began working full-time for Cabrini after completing her master’s in sports administration at West Chester University.

“We can’t lose if they don’t score” the former assistant women’s soccer coach and goalkeeper specialist, Huda, said via email on every game day that stuck with her student-athletes.

She became the fitness coordinator in 2006 and was promoted to assistant athletic director in 2015. In 2019, Huda was presented the Denise Edwards Award because she exemplified the spirit of Cabrini Athletics.

“She was more than deserving of the award,” junior goalkeeper Ashley Tutzauer said. “Huda was very humble and did a bunch behind the scenes for Cabrini and especially for the women’s soccer team.”

Monumental Memories

Throughout her years at Cabrini, Huda said that soccer’s eight conference championships were unforgettable.

“Ken really took this program to a whole new level and I was very fortunate to have a front row seat through it all,” Huda said.

Huda gives credit to head soccer coach Ken Prothero, but does not leave out Cabrini students.

“I will also never forget all of the relationships I built with the students and student-athletes,” Huda said, “whether that was through soccer, SAAC, THON or spring break trips with Campus Ministry.”

“I was able to do a lot while I was there, but none of it would have been possible without the student-athletes,” Huda said. “Their vision and follow through made it all possible.”

College Athletic History

Huda is a 2001 alumna. During her time as a student, she was a goalkeeper for three years. Huda, as soccer team captain, earned a spot in the Pennsylvania Athletic Conference First Team in 1999. Not only did Huda earn awards athletically, but academically as well. She graduated as the magna cum laude in the honors society and was awarded the Exercise Science and Health Promotion Department award.

Farewell Jess Huda

Huda has made an impact at Cabrini University. As an athlete, she still holds the record for most wins and shutouts in a season. As a coach and administrator, she inspired many students and student-athletes.

“What inspires me the most about her though is her kindness,” Prothero said. “She never puts herself first and always wants to help others. She truly embodied Cabrini’s slogans of Education of the Heart and Live with Purpose.”

“Huda inspired me to be more of myself,” Tutzauer said. “I want to be like her when I grow up. She was the type of person all my teammates admired and has made an extreme impact on all of our lives.”

After 22 years, Huda departs from Cabrini, but has left her mark on the students, staff and university.

“She put everyone before herself and we are going to miss her so much but she is going to do great things at King’s,” Tutzauer said.

“Jess is one of my favorite people in the world and I know she will always be in my life,” Prothero said. “She has only been gone for awhile, but I miss my friend and her calming presence. King’s is truly lucky to have her at their university.”