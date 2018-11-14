Battle of Eagle Road: The history behind the rivalry

The intensity is always high during any rivalry game. Each player has to work that much harder for their team to come out on top. Every second, minute, quarter and possession during rivalry games could be the difference between a win and a loss.

It makes it that much more intense when both schools are separated by just .2 miles. One single road separates Cabrini University and Eastern University. It is a three minute walk from each campus to the other, the only thing separating the two institutions is Eagle road.

The first meeting between the two schools was on Jan. 29, 1985 when the Cabrini men’s team defeated Eastern by a score of 97-89. They met once more just 2 weeks later, with Cabrini coming out on top for a second time.

Prior to this years matchup, the Cabrini men’s team has dominated the rivalry, winning 37 out of 46 games. Cabrini has been dominant in the series, and the two schools have played each other the second most times in Eastern’s athletic history. When you compete against a team with a close proximity like Cabrini and Eastern, it is bound to start a rivalry.

The Cabrini women’s team has not been as successful as the men’s team in recent years. The Eastern women’s team have won five of the last eight meetings between the schools. However, Cabrini has dominated the overall school series, defeating Eastern 25 times out of 35 meetings.

The first game between the women’s teams happened Jan. 30, 1994, when Cabrini defeated Eastern 81-30.

This years chapter of the Battle of Eagle Road took place on Nov. 13, back home on Cabrini’s campus.

Brad Koch, Cabrini director of athletics and recreation, discussed the atmosphere of opening night and the Battle of Eagle Road.

“We have a great turnout tonight and the atmosphere is amazing. College basketball is back at Cabrini,” Koch said.

The atmosphere at the Nerney Field House was electric for both games. The scene of the double header set the stage for an amazing opening night for both programs, with the men’s and women’s teams playing back to back games.

The women’s team started off the season in a back and forth game. The crowd played a factor, as every basket turned into a frenzy from both fan sections. Eastern came out on fire, taking the lead into halftime with a score of 24-17.

The first half set the tone for the whole night, with both teams battling to start the season off with a win. Despite a late surge from Cabrini, the Eastern Eagles women escaped the opener by a score of 69-55. Kirsten Searcy, sophomore guard for the Cabrini women, knew it was going to be a battle.

“We play each other first every year and because we are so close it is always a rivalry,” Searcy said.

The urgency in both teams only picked up during the warm-ups for the men’s game. The teams were locked in right from the time they stepped on the court.

Nicholas Louis, a Cabrini junior who attended both games, felt the tense rivalry during both games.

“You can just sense the urgency in both teams, and how neither team wants to lose to the other school,” Louis said.

The Eagles got out to a quick lead and eventually went into the locker room with a commanding 46-31 lead. Cabrini returned in the second half with a vengeance to make it a close game, rallying from a near 20 point deficit. After an energetic response from Cabrini, the Cavaliers went on a run to take the lead.

However, the late run wasn’t enough to stop the Eastern Eagles men, as they defeated the Cavaliers, 84-79. With Eastern taking both games in this years battle, Cabrini is sure to come out firing in the next chapter of the Battle of Eagle Road.

Podcast by John Williams