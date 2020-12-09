Battle of the streaming service: Which one do you prefer?

There is a showdown with the streaming services and many are wondering who will come on top.

In 1997 Netflix got started as a DVD-by-mail service with no late fees. In 2007 Netflix changed the game by offering streaming content, which has quickly become its primary business and the start of a new decade for movies.

Hulu launched in 2008 and quickly became the go-to service for finding programs from most of the major television networks.

From the beginning Netflix and Hulu have been battling to see who could top each other in movies and tv shows.

Disney Plus is a new streaming service with a growing collection of movies and shows. It has shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and 20th Century Fox.

Disney Plus has made headlines because it has brought back young adults’ favorite Disney tv shows and movies that they watched when they were younger. It is a nostalgic feeling.

“I love that they created Disney Plus because I can watch all my old tv shows like Good Luck Charlie and That’s so Raven,” Siani Ross, a first-year business major, said.

Netflix offers Basic, Standard and Premium prices. You can only use a single screen at a time on basic and it is only $9 a month. Standard offer is that you and one other person can watch it at a time. Standard price is $14 a month. On premium you and three other people can watch Netflix all at once.

Hulu offers four different options. The first choice is six dollars a month, the second choice is $12 a month and it comes with no ads. The third choice is $55 a month and it comes with live tv. The last choice is $61 a month and it comes with live tv with no ads.

Dec. 11 Netflix is increasing their prices by a dollar because Netflix strive to deliver their subscribers with more content and value.

Disney Plus subscription is $7 a month or $70 a year.

Hulu and Disney Plus have teamed up to offer a bundle deal that gets you access to all three services for just $12.99 a month. That is $13 total for all three sites together. For comparison, $12.99 is the same price you would pay for a single monthly Netflix membership.

“I prefer Hulu over Netflix because Hulu offers way more movie content than Netflix,” Johnsey Hackney, sophomore psychology major, said.

Hackney thinks that Netflix has boring movie suggestions.

Netflix used to be all about movies but over the past few years Netflix has created their own original content. Most of the content comes in the form of 10-13 episodes, which drop all at once. This leads people to binge watch the show.

That is Netflix’s strategy. Netflix will leave the last episode with plot twists, so it leaves the subscribers itching for more.

Netflix has popular original tv shows such as “Stranger Things,” “You,” “The Umbrella Academy, ” “On My Block” etc.

It also has many popular movies such as “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and the “Kissing Booth.”

Where Hulu has an edge over Netflix is in network TV. The streaming service has the right for next day streaming of new shows from ABC, NBC, and Fox. This gives it access to loads of popular TV shows such as “Seinfeld,” “ER,” “Futurama” and plenty of others.

Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus won’t be going away anytime soon.