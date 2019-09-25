Beauty in a third world country

A 22-hour flight and a $1,500 ticket to visit the country you were born and raised in. A 22-hour flight and a $1,500 ticket just to see your family. A 22-hour flight and a $1,500 ticket just to go back home.

Everything happens for a reason. At least that’s the way I think I look at things. I like to think that I am a glass half full and optimistic type of person, or am I?

Life isn’t fair. I was born and raised in Pennsylvania and am one hundred percent Filipino. My parents worked their whole life to get me to the place I am in today. They were born and raised in the Philippines and went to America for a better life, but the rest of our families were left behind.

Some people might think that I’m lucky and “better off.” Don’t get me wrong, I’m blessed and fortunate to be in this position, but imagine not growing up with your cousins. Imagine not being able to talk to your grandparents or not being able to see your aunts and uncles. To make matters worse, the countries we live in are completely different.

I was taught at a young age to be grateful for what I had. My parents wanted us to see the country they grew up in. However, we weren’t tourists when we visited. I saw the Philippines as it really was. It was a third world country. It is made up of 7,107 islands. Visiting was always hard for me. Everywhere I looked, there were people working just to have one meal for their children. There were hundreds of kids walking miles to school just to have an education. Those kids walked in flood water up to their knees because that’s the only way they make it to class. There was bumper to bumper traffic day and night because the roads created made it difficult to get from point A to point B. People showered in the rain because they don’t have enough money to pay for water bills. People struggled to keep a roof above their heads and clothes on their backs. We visited whenever we had the chance, but it’s not easy.

When I asked my relatives to send me pictures of things that are unique to the Philippines, they sent me pictures that I wasn’t expecting. My relatives saw the brighter side of everything. They sent me beautiful pictures of amazing places they got to visit in the Philippines. They sent pictures of the amazing Filipino food, and pictures of friends and family. The pictures inspired me to think positively and to be grateful for what I have.

I realized that just because we are halfway around the world and in different countries, it doesn’t mean one is more lucky. We are all on our own journey in life and we all have moments of ups and downs. I am grateful to have relatives who love me. I am grateful to have family members halfway around the world waking up at the crack of dawn to watch the live feed of my basketball games. I am extremely thankful for the memories we have together and I know I will always cherish those memories forever.