Ben Cahill, out for the season

Getting hurt in a game, and not being able to play again until the next season might be one of the worst things that could happen to an athlete.

Ben Cahill, a sophomore business management major had to go through this during a tragic event that occurred on the field during a men’s soccer game.

Cahill was diagnosed with a case of osteochondritis dissecans. OD is a joint disorder in which cracks form in the articular cartilage and the underlying subchondral bone.

Cahill wasn’t the only person affected by this tragic event. One of his teammates was as well.

“His injury did affect me because it isn’t a good feeling to see one of your close friends get hurt, especially when their not able to play for a full season,” Zach Garcia, a sophomore marketing major and business analytics minor, said.

Garcia had been good friends with Cahill for the last two seasons of soccer.

“Cahill is one of my closest friends here at Cabrini that I met through being teammates with him on the Cabrini men’s soccer team,” Garcia said.

According to Cahill, he had issues for a while with his knee during the winter season.

“The first time I had noticed severe knee pain was last winter when training in the offseason. My knee would swell up aggressively anytime I would squat,” Cahill said.

His condition had proved to be longer than expected to be given the okay to play again, but that didn’t stop him from trying to get back on the field.

“I plan on being back this winter able to sprint and play. The recovery time for this injury is not as long as one would think,” Cahill said.

This injury didn’t only affect Garcia but it also hurt a different way to one of his best friends, Nick Booth, a sophomore with an undecided major.

“Cahill and I are extremely close and have gotten closer during the soccer season, I have lived with him for the last two years and he is somebody I would call my best friend,” Booth said.

Booth has played on the men’s soccer team for the last two seasons and have started every game so far. Since Cahill wasn’t able to play this season, it took a toll on him.

“Since Ben wasn’t able to play this season, it did affect me and especially the team. He is a very good player. He started every game and even being a defender he scored the goal of the year last season,” Booth said.