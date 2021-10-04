14 percent of students enter Cabrini undecided on majors

Cabrini’s advantages of arriving undecided

Not everyone heading off to college knows what major or career they want to pursue. In fact, some may enter into their freshman year undeclared. Cabrini offers an expansive selection of classes that students can take before committing to a major.

That’s why many students prefer to enter college with their major undeclared, to figure out what interest or major may spark their mind as years progress and evolve throughout college. Lucky for those who are unsure of the major they want to pick, Cabrini has an expansive variety of classes that students can take before deciding what major they want.

“You’re able to learn a bunch of different skills and take a wide range of classes to find what you’re passionate about,” Bryanna Dilugi, sophomore health science major, said. The classes that Cabrini has to offer allows students the flexibility and endless opportunities to pick the major that best satisfies their interests.

If a student is unsure about what major they want to pick, the Center for Career and Professional Development can help guide them to the department that fits them the best based on their interests and passions. When a student is discussing their plans for a major with the CCPD, the student will then try out a class to see if they enjoy it. A student can test the waters, taking classes in different areas. If a student is torn between two areas of interest, he or she can declare two majors.

“The beauty about having your major as undecided is that you can change your major as much as you want and you can test out and see what classes you like and what classes you dislike,” Marisa Canuso, sophomore education major, said. But how many students enter Cabrini undecided?

“Around 14 percent of students enter Cabrini undecided. But most students may enter Cabrini with a major and then realize that they are actually undecided,” Bryn Campbell, director of undergraduate admissions, said. Even though the percentage of students that enter undecided are low, there is still room for students to explore and make up their minds on the major/career they are most intrigued in.

What are some of the diverse classes that can be taken at Cabrini? Since Cabrini is such a diverse school with plenty of different majors, there is something for everyone. There are over 40 undergraduate degree programs and some of them are, biology, criminology, digital communications and social media, marketing and social justice. Some classes that are included from some majors are journalism, religion, radio, history and political science classes.

Why is this beneficial in the long run? It saves students the aggravation and stress of blindly choosing a major to begin with and end up having to switch their entire major. Also, students are already given the chance to explore what major is most suited for them. They acquire the capacity to discover more about themselves and what abilities, attributes and preferences they have for various classes and majors throughout that time of exploration.

Dilugi and Canuso agree that no matter what a student may have in mind or the path they want to take during their time at Cabrini, there will be a major that is directly connected to someone’s passions and strengths. No student should feel the pressure to choose one right away, instead, they should be open to the various programs Cabrini has to offer and not shy away from analyzing and experimenting with particular classes.