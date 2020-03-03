Billie Eilish: The teenage superstar that dominated the Grammys

She boasts over 53 million Instagram followers. She’s only 18 years old. She wears strictly baggy clothes. She has lime green hair (for now) and ocean eyes… she’s the bad guy. Duh.

None other than Billie Eilish won the 62nd Grammys by a landslide this year. Despite saying “please don’t be me” to herself during the awards, the eccentric teenager took home five of her six Grammy nominations. Eilish’s five awards were among four of the highest praised awards given from the Recording Academy.

Upon entering The Recording Academy Grammy award archive, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist are displayed as a preview for each year. Billie Eilish’s work was listed for all four awards for the 62nd Grammys.

Her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, won album of the year. Within that album is her hit, “Bad Guy,” that won record of the year and song of the year.

Eilish was nominated for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance. She took home all titles but that of Best Pop Solo Performance, which was won by Lizzo.

Kareema Colter, undecided major, says that although she is a Lana Del Ray fan, (who had nominations in the same categories as Billie Eilish) she is happy for Billie.

“I like her song “xanny.” It talks about her being the designated driver and I think that sets a good example for younger kids that listen to her music,” Colter said

Not only did Billie Eilish take home five Grammys, but she also got to perform on-stage at the Grammys. Eilish gave a breathtaking performance of her hit song, “When The Party’s Over,” from her award-winning album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” She was accompanied by Finneas O’Connell on the piano.

Finneas O’Connell, who goes by FINNEAS, is Billie Eilish’s older brother. He’s a singer, songwriter and producer who helps with writing and producing her music. FINNEAS took home a few Grammys thanks to his work with Billie.

FINNEAS won all five of his Grammy nominations. He won Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year alongside his sister, Billie Eilish for their work on “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and “Bad Guy.”

FINNEAS was awarded Producer of the Year (non-classical). He also took home the award for Best Engineered Album (non-classical) for Billie’s debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

After the Grammys, FINNEAS shared a photo of himself and his little sister with all of their trophies in hand. He captioned the photo, “All downhill from here,” likely to poke fun at the fact that the two of them have won some of the most prestigious awards at such a young age.

Billie Eilish is 18 years old and FINNEAS is 22 years old.

Since hitting the charts with her first official release in 2016, titled “Ocean Eyes,” Eilish has remained popular and relevant among her millions of fans. Her iconic style paired with her ever-changing hair helps to keep her in the spotlight.

She has been a guest on several shows including, “The Ellen Degeneres Show”, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Saturday Night Live”. Billie gave a mind-warping performance on SNL last fall that left the audience and internet stunned and confused for weeks. She seemed to defy gravity through special angles and set changes.

Eilish can also be found on the covers of magazines like Vogue, ELLE, and Billboard. She has a Calvin Klein #MyCalvins campaigns. The accolades go on and on.

Eilish has a unique sense of style and produces equally as unique music.