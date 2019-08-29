Bob Ross still helps people today

Now that Bob Ross is on Netflix, it is tempting to watch. He was popular in the past and now he is popular again. After hearing jokes and seeing memes, I decided I should watch. I know many people that say there is something about him that helps if they are having a low day or can’t fall asleep. After the first episode, I understood immediately. There was something about the way he talked that helped sooth me to sleep. What was it?

I started watching to analyze, of course. He has such a positive persona. If he thinks you are painting along with him, he always gives reassurance that your painting will be perfect. Nothing can go wrong if you are painting, or even just watching. He is passionate about what he does. Even if you feel you make a mistake, one of his famous line is, “there are no mistakes, just happy accidents.”

Bob Ross only paints nature to express God’s creation and how beautiful the world can be. Another famous line is, “happy trees.” Each already perfectly detailed tree or bush needs a friend. This helps create a story for each unique painting. He always explains the story in a calm, quiet voice. He explains each color he is choosing and exactly what he is doing to make the painting look as real as it does. This calming voice is what soothes so many people, one being me. My anxiety will lessen after just one episode. My mind will be clear enough for me to get to sleep.

The bonus to watching Bob Ross paint is that he talks about his life. He will discuss his wife and son. Most importantly, he shows videos of his pet squirrels. They are pocket sized and make watching his show all the more fun. He is always telling stories about them as well.

The best thing I like about watching Bob Ross paint is that he embraces how different he is. He always talks about how painters are a little weird and out there. I’m sure some people do not enjoy his show and make fun of him, but he is care free. Along with this, painters are not high demanding jobs with good pay. I believe there was a struggle being Bob Ross doing what he wanted to do. It should not matter what others think. As long as you are happy with what you do in life, nothing else should matter.

I think it is an important lesson to teach to those that watch. With social media, there is an even worse society. There is constant judging about what others post, when they post, and the filters they use. There is a lot of talk and gossip that goes along with that. As long as you don’t listen to others, I believe it is possible to be as happy as Bob Ross. He has the exact personally I hope to have one day. I also want to have the passion he does for the career I seek in the future. The more I watch Bob Ross paint, the calmer I feel at night and the better sleep I get. His show is also good for a bad day to help put yourself in a better mood.