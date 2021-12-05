BookTok inspired me to read it

If I could read all the books in the world I simply would.

Books give me a feeling no other thing can. A feeling of joy. A book can make me feel as if I have discovered a portal to another universe, as if I have discovered a cure for a disease or as if I am the one going through heartbreak in a romance story.

I was scrolling through Tik Tok one day when I eventually landed on BookTok. BookTok is a Tik Tok hashtag that book lovers use to share their thoughts on books and give others book suggestions.

The next day, I dashed to Barnes & Noble and picked up four of the recommendations I had seen on Tik Tok. *There are no major spoilers, all the information I provided is on the book blurb.

It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover

Colleen Hoover could not have produced a better title for this book. The title of this book will give you goosebumps once you have finished it. From a young girl Lily, the main character met a boy named Atlas that lived in a broken-down house across from her. Their story ended when Atlas ended up moving away to live with an adult figure. Atlas and Lily never forgot about each other as they grew older and their love for one other never faded. Atlas always remembers the kind girl that gave him warmth, food and laughter. Lily never forgot the boy that protected her and made her feel secure. This was the recipe for a great love story or perhaps a heartbreaking heartbreak!

We Were Liars by E. Lockhart

This will keep you on the edge of your seat as you wait to find out what happened on Sinclair’s private island on the fateful summer night. Cadence, the story’s main character, suffered a head injury. She discusses Sinclair’s, the liars, the family’s dishonesty and Sinclair’s toxicity. Cadence’s first love is Gat, as well as her two cousins Johnny and Mirren, who are among the liars. What is known at the start of the novel is that Cadence has experienced a terrible incident. As I read from chapter to chapter, several conclusions originated in my head. First, I wondered whether she was insane if she was involved in the incident and if the private island was haunted by ghosts. When you read this book, you will think you have worked it all out but when the truth finally comes out, you will be startled for the rest of the night. Heed my warnings.

All the Bright Places by Jennifer Niven

“I have this feeling, like I’m waiting for something. But I have no idea what,” Theodore Finch said. Theodore is known as a freak, outcast and a rebel. He has a careless attitude and can persuade his classmates to believe the facade he puts on. In actuality, he is anxious, distraught and thinks about suicide everyday. Finch encounters Violet, a lonely girl who was once popular. Since her sister’s death, nothing has been the same for her. Violet piqued Theodore’s curiosity and gave him a purpose to live another day. This is a novel where the movie is not even close to being as fantastic as the book.

They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera

Now, based on the title, you may believe you have it all figured out and you may or may not! As you read about two teenage boys who fall in love, you want to believe that the title is misleading and that the author is playing with your emotions. Mateo and Rufus both get a call in a dystopian world where they are supposed to die in less than 24 hours. The organization Death-Cast is in charge of phoning people and notifying them that they will die within the next 24 hours. What kind of catastrophe is this? You may question. Read to find out if the two boys make it till the next day!