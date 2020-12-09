Many question why the Dixon Center is still open, because it can increase the chances of others getting the coronavirus. However, there are certain rules and requirements that are mandatory when using the gym. The gym is now limited to only five students in each workout section. For instance, the treadmill, weighted area and lightweight area are limited to 5 or less people at a time. Within these compartments, students are given at most 45 minutes to excersise. This gives staff members 15 minutes to sanitize used equipment, so they can be used again for the next reservations.
Dixon Center institutes safety precaution to prevent virus infection
Newer PostReview on Zoe Wees’s hit single “Control”
COMMENTS