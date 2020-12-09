Dixon Center institutes safety precaution to prevent virus infection



Mask is mandatory at all times

After people are done working out they can use a cleaning wipe to clean whatever equipment's they were using

Sanitize Stations are located in the Dixon Center so after your workout is finished you can clean your hands

Some of the types of equipment's are not useable because the faculty members want everyone to keep a safe distance from each other

Reservations must be made ahead of time to limit the number of people in the gym

Many question why the Dixon Center is still open, because it can increase the chances of others getting the coronavirus. However, there are certain rules and requirements that are mandatory when using the gym. The gym is now limited to only five students in each workout section. For instance, the treadmill, weighted area and lightweight area are limited to 5 or less people at a time. Within these compartments, students are given at most 45 minutes to excersise. This gives staff members 15 minutes to sanitize used equipment, so they can be used again for the next reservations.