Cabrini hires new athletics office specialist

The athletic office at Cabrini has a new office specialist. Maria Alexandrowicz was hired in December of 2019 to join the athletics team. Alexandrowicz has experience on the athletics field as she was a student-athlete herself while attending Millersville University.

While playing soccer for Millersville she majored in public relations with a minor in sports management. After an injury took her out of the game, she lost her scholarship and had to take some time off.

This time led her to a job at Spooky Nook as the lacrosse league coordinator. It was here that she got a taste of being a director for the sports industry. Alexandrowicz said this job was challenging but also exciting.

Alexandrowicz spent three years there before finding a new job at United Sports as the director of soccer and futsal.

After getting a taste of the professional world, Alexandrowicz decided to go back to college and get into college athletics. This led her to coaching women’s soccer at Ursinus College in Collegeville. While searching the internet for more opportunities she came across an Indeed posting for Cabrini. Alexandrowicz is now majoring in communications at Cabrini while working for the athletics department.

Growing up, Alexandrowicz wanted to be an English teacher or author, because she had a love for writing. She also played many sports growing up including soccer, basketball, softball and lacrosse.

Soccer was her main sport at Millersville. Alexandrowicz recalls that her initial idea was to play lacrosse in college. It wasn’t until the Keystone Cup Tournament that she considered collegiate soccer. It was at this tournament where she exceeded all expectations. As a goalkeeper, she didn’t let in a single goal the entire tournament. After this, she began to receive invitations from coaches to tour campuses and see what the schools had to offer her athletic career. Millersville quickly became a front runner and top choice for Alexandrowicz.

“I’m so glad that happened because I met so many people and have had a lot of opportunities from Millersville, like working in the sports industry,” Alexandrowicz said.

Continuing athletic commitments into college Alexandrowicz said, “The connections it gives you not only in the university but in the world too… it would be awesome to make a career out of it.”

A notable skill that Alexandrowicz gained through sports that has carried her into the professional world is organization and time management.

The role of the office specialist consists of administrative tasks as well as budgeting. Alexandrowicz said that it is currently slow in the office so there are few challenges which is giving her time to acclimate to the job. However, she expects that as spring sports season starts up her work will pick up.

“It made me have a new outlook on the organization itself,” Alexandrowicz said. This job has exposed Alexandrowicz to the behind the scenes of college athletics.

The director of athletics and recreation, Brad Koch, works with Alexandrowicz and said that her organization, attention to detail and eagerness to learn as much as possible makes her stand out and a perfect fit for this position. Koch believes that Alexandrowicz can grow in this industry and “will have a successful career in intercollegiate athletics,” Koch said.

Alexandrowicz is excited to get her degree from Cabrini and put it back into the university.