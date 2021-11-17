Cabrini admissions announced dreamers scholarship

Cabrini admissions announced they have partnered with TheDream.Us, a national scholarship fund for undocumented students. TheDream.US is the nation’s largest college access and success program for DREAMers.

Cabrini is the first school in Pennsylvania to partner with TheDream.US. TheDream.US has 70 partner colleges in 21 states and Washington, DC.

The Dream.Us provides scholarships which include tuition, fees, books and supplies of up to $37,000 for first-time college students. Also, up to $31,000 for community college graduates to earn a bachelor’s degree.

Cabrini will start welcoming applications from DREAMers for the 2022-23 academic year. To apply for the scholarship, applicants must have DACA or TPS authorization, or have come to the country before Nov. 1, 2016, (before the age of 16), and otherwise meet the DACA eligibility criteria.

President Donald Taylor sent a letter to Cabrini students and staff announcing the partnership with TheDream.Us.

“Cabrini University is proud to be a Partner College of TheDream.US,” Taylor said in the letter. “This partnership embodies Cabrini’s mission as a Catholic institution committed to helping the underserved and serving the social justice charism of the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.”

Taylor mentioned in the letter that St. Frances Xavier Cabrini was herself an immigrant and is the patron saint of immigrants. St. Frances Xavier Cabrini is this university’s namesake.

Cabrini has a center on immigration that advocates for all immigrants locally and nationally and has provided legal assistance to undocumented students seeking citizenship or facing deportation.

Also mentioned in the letter, TheDream.US noted Cabrini’s mission as a Catholic institution with standing commitment to helping the underserved and serving social justice.

“Our mission as a Catholic institution committed to social justice and equity made Cabrini an attractive potential partner,” Kimberley Lewis, dean of admissions, financial assistance and marketing, said. “We are thrilled to be the only college or university in the Commonwealth to be chosen as TheDream.US partner.”

In her role, Lewis will deal first hand with dreamers starting in the 2022-23 school year.

“Through our partnership with the TheDream.US Foundation, the university has a unique opportunity to carry forward Mother Cabrini’s legacy through this access initiative,” Lewis said.

TheDream.US wants to provide all young Americans, regardless of where they are born, the opportunity to earn a college education which fits with the Cabrini mission.

“Cabrini is committed to providing a campus environment that prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion for Dream Scholars and for every Cabrini student,” Lewis said. “The University strives to develop and empower socially responsible leaders who promote positive change, DEI and mission across the campus and in community engagement efforts.”

Cabrini’s mission is to welcome learners of all faiths, cultures and backgrounds and prepares them to become engaged citizens of the world.

“This partnership is one of many ways that we will continue to live out the Cabrini mission,” Lewis said.

Interested students should visit TheDream.US or contact Cabrini’s admissions for more information on how to apply.