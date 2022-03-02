Cabrini drops mask mandate

In an email sent on March 2, Cabrini University’s Dr. Stephen Rupprecht, Dean of Students and Chair of the COVID-19 task force, announced that the university will be dropping the mask mandate on campus.

This news comes after nearly two years of the mask mandates. The drop of the mask mandate comes after Cabrini had a low number of COVID-19 cases on campus and because Delaware County is currently in a medium-risk area.

In the email that was sent out, it described that the mask mandate will now be lifted, but if you aren’t comfortable you can continue to keep wearing a mask.

This comes after the CDC eased mask recommendations for certain counties in the U.S and drops the recommendation of universal masking in schools. Other places surrounding Cabrini, such as Villanova and the City of Philadelphia, have dropped their indoor mask mandate as well.

The dropping of the mask mandate, however, does not mean other COVID-19 guidelines will change. For example, testing will continue to be available and Cabrini University will still require all faculty, staff and students to be fully vaccinated, including a booster for COVID-19.

In the email, Rupprecht said that people will have the option to wear them if they feel more comfortable. However, no masks will be required indoors or outdoors.

“Coronavirus Surgical Masks” by danielfoster437 is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0