Cabrini field hockey prepares for upcoming season with tournament

This past weekend, the Cabrini women’s field hockey team competed in a pre-season tournament at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey, in preparation for this year’s upcoming season on Saturday, Aug. 31.

The team played two games in the tournament and came back with a record of 1-1.

“The tournament was really good,” Jackie Neary, head coach said. “We’ve been going there for like 22 years. It’s always a pre-season tournament that I enjoy and I think the good thing that came out of this weekend was grabbing a win.”

“Definitely very exciting,” Noelia Ramirez, senior goalkeeper, said. “I think for us coming from last year, it was a really good improvement to show what we got and that field hockey is here to play this year. We’re not just going to let last year be whatever it is, we’re really here to really progress into what we were before.”

Shannon Agnew, team captain and junior defender player, believes that the team did well during the tournament.

Although the team went one and one, the first game was close with a score of 4-3. In their second game they were able to take the win, 3-2.

“We were losing with like two minutes left and we got the goal to go into overtime and then we really powered in overtime to win,” Agnew said.

Neary is very pleased with how the team played during the tournament and is overall very happy with the outcome of their opening weekend.

“For the game that the team lost, they only lost by a goal,” Neary said.

As for the rest of the season, she believes that they will be facing a tough schedule within the next few games. The team will be playing three teams that are ranked in the top 10.

“We’re really going into the fire but I do feel that these games make us stronger, playing tough opponents,” Neary said.

“There is definitely room for improvement all over the place,” Ramirez said. She feels that if the team keeps up with what they have been doing so far, then they will have a successful season.

These pre-season tournaments are not just a good way for getting back into the game, but they are also great for the team as a way of bonding and getting to know one another both on and off of the field.

Ramirez believes that these tournaments are very important and helpful in getting the team to play together for the first time and that it works as a good exposure for them to test their skills out with one another.

“Going away as a team for a weekend and staying in a hotel with everyone definitely works on the team bonding, which definitely does help the chemistry on the field,” Agnew said.