Cabrini inducts 2019 athletics hall of fame class

Cabrini University inducted seven new members into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 20 at Nerney Field House.

The 2019 Cabrini Athletics Hall of Fame class consisted of Joe Collins (’97), Erin Nollen Conaway (’10), Fredia Gibbs (’87), Scott Giblin (’03), Casey Grugan (’11), Sabina DeGisi Lennon (’10) and Elizabeth Williams (’10). These former Cavaliers were some of the best to represent Cabrini in their individual sports and each made their marks throughout their careers.

Collins was a member of the inaugural Cabrini men’s lacrosse team in 1994. He helped set the foundation for the Cabrini men’s lacrosse program with his leadership and performance. Collins is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 5.16 points per game and 3.32 goals per game.

Nollen Conaway was a standout in women’s lacrosse. She helped lead the Cavs to two Colonial States Athletic Conference titles in her time at Cabrini, while ranking ninth in the conference’s history in goals and points.

Gibbs only spent three seasons playing women’s basketball at Cabrini, but made the most of her relatively short time as a Cavalier. She is the program’s leading scorer with 2,395 points and is also the only Cabrini athlete to be named a Kodak All-American. She later went on to play professional basketball in Europe and eventually became a world champion kickboxer.

Giblin was one of the most successful men’s tennis players to ever pass through Cabrini. He was a three-time Presidents’ Athletic Conference Player of the Year. He won four singles championships, along with two doubles championships as well. Giblin did not lose a single set his senior year.

Grugan had one of the best men’s lacrosse careers in Cabrini history. His 334 points is most in CSAC history. Grugan also holds the NCAA record for longest goal scoring streak, scoring a goal in 73 games in a row.

DeGisi Lennon burst on the women’s soccer scene her freshman season, winning CSAC Rookie of the Year in 2006. She enjoyed arguably the best career in the program’s history, leading the program in all-time goals and points with 62 and 138 respectively.

Williams was one of the best setters to play Cabrini women’s volleyball. She consistently was one of the best in the team’s conference throughout her career. Williams was the Most Valuable Player of the 2009 CSAC Championship, leading the team to its first CSAC title.

Cabrini athletic director Brad Koch spoke about how important it is for Cabrini to honor these individuals who made such a big impact for the school.

“It’s a very special evening because it allows us to commemorate the achievements of individuals so well deserving,” Koch said. “It’s representative of everything they’ve accomplished in their athletic careers and even beyond that.”

The Cabrini Athletics Hall of Fame now consists of 48 members who are amongst the most well-accomplished in school history.